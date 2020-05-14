Menu
LNP Leader Deb Frecklington.
LNP Leader Deb Frecklington. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
Gympie in no man’s land as MP asks for ’common sense’

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
14th May 2020 9:18 AM
OPPOSITION leader Deb Frecklington has urged the Palaszczuk Government to accelerate eased restrictions in Queensland regions without any active coronavirus cases, but conflicting classifications could leave Gympie in no man’s land.

Ms Frecklington this week wrote to the Premier and said there was no reason why businesses in places like Townsville, Mackay, Central Queensland, Wide Bay and the Darling Downs couldn’t see earlier changes “while maintaining appropriate social distancing and other mitigation measures”.

Both Gympie and Noosa sit within the national Wide Bay electoral division, but have been included as part of the Sunhsine Coast Hospital and Health Service case numbers since coronavirus hit Australian shores.

The Gympie Local Government Area has recorded just four total coronavirus cases out of 94 within the SCHHS.

There remains one active case within the SCHHS, but Queensland Health data does not specify where that case is.

Ms Frecklington asked for a “common sense approach” towards easing restrictions.

“These regions are not covered in the Outback concessions and they are crying out for economic leadership,” Ms Frecklington said.

“There must be a common-sense approach to easing restrictions and saving jobs in regional economies.

“Geographically, most of this vast state has no active cases and there is an opportunity for regional economies to be fast-tracked out of lockdown.

“However, it’s up to the Palaszczuk Government to decide where and how quickly restrictions are eased.

“A one-size-fits-all approach to lifting restrictions won’t work in a state as large and diverse as Queensland and it doesn’t make sense either.

“This health crisis must not be allowed to become an economic crisis, with jobs needlessly lost in regional communities.”

