Gympie: How wet will it get this week?

Nippers at Rainbow beach got a soaking on Sunday when a storm rolled in from the sea.

Nippers at Rainbow beach got a soaking on Sunday when a storm rolled in from the sea. Frances Klein

GYMPIE residents could be in for a miserable week of weather, according to Bureau of Meteorology predictions.

With a high pressure system in the Tasman Sea that's directing wet and south easterly winds in from the coast, BoM forecaster Harry Clark said showers and cooler temperatures are likely to dominate the week.

The forecaster said "chunky sowers” brought significant rain totals to the Gympie region over the weekend - with Rainbow Beach receiving 70mm on Saturday (see rain totals below).

"We have rain pushing in form the coast as we speak - it's going to be a fairly miserable day,” he said.

"What we have now will continue during the week.”

While the forecaster was reluctant to put an amount on the weeks' rainfall total he said the region could receive about 20mm in total over the week.

Gympie is in for a drizzly week, seen here in this week's forecast courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

The maximum temperature until Thursday is predicted to be 25 degrees, more than five degrees below Gympie's usual November day time temperatures of 30.2 degrees.

Towards the end of the week, when the maximum temperatures will creep up more towards the norm, was even harder to predict, Mr Clark said.

"There's a lot of uncertainty with the weekend - there are a lot of weather systems in play at the moment,” he said.

Mr Clark said there was a slight chance of storms around Wide bay today - but it was more likely to be "Showers with a rumble”.

Gympie region's weekend rain totals: Saturday, Sunday