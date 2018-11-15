Menu
Gympie police evacuate five houses while investigating an incident on Shanks St on Wednesday night.
Gympie police evacuate five houses while investigating an incident on Shanks St on Wednesday night.
Gympie houses evacuated, man to hospital over unknown fume

15th Nov 2018 7:25 AM
FIVE houses in inner-Gympie were evacuated late yesterday after police were called to an address where a man had "appeared to be overcome by some unknown fume."

Police were called to the Shanks St address just after 4pm and about an hour later a public safety declaration was made and five nearby residences evacuated.

Paramedics and fire and rescue officers arrived on the scene and fire and rescue scientific specialists responded from Brisbane.

The area was isolated while the unknown substance was investigated, a Queensland Fire and Rescue spokesman said.

"There was some information to suggest that there was something illegal going on," the spokesman said.

But officers found no threat to the area and at 9.15pm the scene was declared safe for people to return to their houses.

 

A man was taken to Gympie Hospital but later released, Gympie sergeant Rod Venn said.

He could not comment further on the investigation, which is ongoing this morning.

