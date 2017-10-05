Gympie hotel owners: Scanners help, not hinder

IDENTIFIED: Linc Phelps with one of Royal Hotel's ID scanners, which the hotel is happy to use to improve safety.

GYMPIE hotel and club owners have said an LNP proposal to delay ID scanners at Queensland clubs could make clubs less safe.

Since they were introduced July 1 the scanners have proved a controversial subject for bars and clubs around Queensland, with concerns they are hurting clubs' bottom line.

However, Royal Hotel owner Stacey Lowe said the scanners make business easier for clubs, and improve the ability for patrons to enjoy a fun and safe night out.

"I've never ever had a negative thing due to the scanners,” Ms Lowe said.

"They're great for safety, knowing how many people are in the clubs.”

Although Gympie was not designated as a Safe Night Precinct which required scanners, a number of Gympie's precincts, including the Royal Hotel and Club 88, used them anyway.

It also allowed them to keep track of troublemakers and how much people had been drinking.

While the LNP proposal would delay use of the scanners until midnight, Ms Lowe would prefer to see clubs use them from earlier in the night. She said the trade-off for extra business would not be worth the risk.

Club 88 owner Paul Pilkington agreed.

"We still use it as best practice,” he said.

"It helped increase safety everywhere.”

Mr Pilkington said they removed the anonymity from patrons, ensuring they held a level of responsibility for their behaviour.

Rather than making changes to a system which improved safety, he said he would rather changes be made to allow Gympie clubs to trade with the same hours as those in areas like Brisbane.

At the moment, he said many regional clubs were not allowed to sell drinks after 2am, while other clubs could trade until 3am.