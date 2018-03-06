Menu
#stopbullying: Murray Benton with his brother Brian Birchall, a victim of persistent bullying.
News

Gympie hosts free bullying prevention and cyber safety forum

by Shelley Strachan
6th Mar 2018 1:05 PM

WHAT: Bullying Prevention and Cyber Safety presentation

WHEN: Thursday, March 15, 6pm

WHERE: Gympie Civic Centre

BOOKINGS: Through www.gympie.qld.gov.au or phone GRC on 5481 0792.

GYMPIE Regional Council will host a free Cyber Safety and Bullying Prevention presentation next week.

CLICK HERE: Gympie High responds after bullying horror

ABSOLUTELY SHATTERED: School bullying rocks Gympie family

The 90-minute presentation will be held in the Gympie Civic Centre from 6pm next Thursday, March 15.

Bully Zero Australia Foundation chief operating officer Michelle Murray will run the program, which will also include cyber bullying and online harassment, how to deal with bullying and bullies, who is involved - empathy and respect, and where to seek help.

Ms Murray is a qualified secondary school teacher with more than 25 years' experience, a mother of two and director on the SEDA College Victoria Board.

Alongside teaching, she was head of community at the Essendon Football Club, where she oversaw the youth and education, multicultural, partnerships and indigenous portfolios of the Community Department.

She has led teams to provide more than 40,000 experiences for young people across a variety of innovative programs, including two novels for children, a cyberbullying musical and indigenous employment program.

The workplace programs delivered by Ms Murray are endorsed by WorkSafe, and cover topics such as performance management, the impact of bullying on employees and employers, stigma around reporting bullying, legislation, developing a bullying policy, and strategies to respond and manage bullying in the workplace.

