Gympie Hospital gets a CT scanner at last

WHILE Gympie MP Tony Perrett was asking questions and getting no answers in State Parliament last week about a CT scanner for the Gympie Hospital, the scanner was being quietly installed.

CT scanners are essential for the quick and accurate diagnosis of strokes.

Every minute counts. This on-site scanner is a win for the Gympie region and the health outcomes of Gympie patients. Last February, 15 months ago, with the release of the Gympie Hospital master plan, our Regional Hospital and Health Service chief executive Kevin Hegarty said the scanner would be purchased for a "bargain” of just over $800,000 from Caloundra, where CT services are now provided at the state-of-the-art Sunshine Coast Hospital University.

Until this week, Gympie Hospital patients were taken to the private scanner adjacent to the hospital campus - if they needed a scan during business hours.

An on-site scanner is a step in the right direction, there can be no doubt about it.

ABS data shows that regional Australians live significantly shorter lives than capital city residents and that the life expectancy gap between Wide Bay and Brisbane residents is still widening.

The average Gympie-ite can expect to live 80.8 years, while someone in Brisbane can expect to live almost five years longer.

It is sstill hard to believe this can be right in Australia, the country of the Fair Go.