Gympie Hospital gets a CT scanner at last

Shelley Strachan | 17th May 2017 5:24 AM

WHILE Gympie MP Tony Perrett was asking questions and getting no answers in State Parliament last week about a CT scanner for the Gympie Hospital, the scanner was being quietly installed.

CT scanners are essential for the quick and accurate diagnosis of strokes.

Every minute counts. This on-site scanner is a win for the Gympie region and the health outcomes of Gympie patients. Last February, 15 months ago, with the release of the Gympie Hospital master plan, our Regional Hospital and Health Service chief executive Kevin Hegarty said the scanner would be purchased for a "bargain” of just over $800,000 from Caloundra, where CT services are now provided at the state-of-the-art Sunshine Coast Hospital University.

Until this week, Gympie Hospital patients were taken to the private scanner adjacent to the hospital campus - if they needed a scan during business hours.

An on-site scanner is a step in the right direction, there can be no doubt about it.

ABS data shows that regional Australians live significantly shorter lives than capital city residents and that the life expectancy gap between Wide Bay and Brisbane residents is still widening.

The average Gympie-ite can expect to live 80.8 years, while someone in Brisbane can expect to live almost five years longer.

It is sstill hard to believe this can be right in Australia, the country of the Fair Go.

Gympie Times

Topics:  ct scanner editorial fair go campaign gympie hospital

RACQ urges Bruce Hwy Gympie bypass fast-track

RACQ urges Bruce Hwy Gympie bypass fast-track

Section D of the Cooroy to Curra Bruce Hwy bypass of Gympie needs to be built soon rather than later: RACQ

Jewels, power tools taken in Gympie thefts

One of the distinctive chains reported stolen.

Police seek assistance on stolen property.

Tick, tick, tick: The bag's up baby

'These bags can take thousands of years to fully break down.'

Police comfort elderly wife after fatal crash

An elderly woman was airlifted from the scene of a horror crash on Netherby Rd on Monday.

Her husband, 86, died at the scene of horrific crash near Tiaro

320kmh Coast bullet train a 'pie in the sky' with potential

LONG-time Sunshine Coast rail advocate Jeff Addison believes talk of a bullet train linking the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay is a fantasy.

Innovation the allen key to mum's own business

Kylie Roberts has created a job for herself by shopping and delivering Ikea products for clients.

Sunshine Coast mum takes tough job market into own hands

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

New show gives Cinderella a Gympie twist

The little German beer maids (Brendan Allen and Ken Welton).

Zodiac players put risque and outrageous on the menu.

AICM taking you back to skool

AICM Rockskool to take the stage at Gympie Show.

