Gympie Hospital emergency: 'Bedlock' patients left waiting

NOT GOOD ENOUGH: Queensland Shadow Health Minister Ros Bates and Gympie MP Tony Perrett at a "crisis-hit" Gympie Hospital yesterday. Arthur Gorrie

IT IS not only the emergency patients being treated in corridors and ambulances that are in danger because of Gympie Hospital bed shortages.

Opposition health spokeswoman Ros Bates said there were also people, some with urgent needs, who are waiting for an ambulance, while the ambulance vehicle is waiting on the ramp.

"It could be your loved one having a heart attack and the ambulance is not available because it is being used as a hospital bed,” Ms Bates said in Gympie yesterday.

"This hospital is completely bedlocked,” she said after a quick hospital tour with Gympie MP Tony Perrett.

"The ambulance ramping figures for here are very high.”

Health Minister Steven Miles saw it differently, blaming inadequate Federal Government funding.

He accused Treasurer Josh Frydenberg of implementing "massive cuts to Queensalnd hospitals”.

Mr Miles said extra beds could have been found if the government had funded more aged care places and NDIS packages for patients who are currently languishing in a hospital bed.

But Ms Bates said this was no excuse.

She said 18 per cent of ambulances are ramping.

"This means your grandma or grandchild is waiting on an ambulance trolley for more than 20 minutes before they're looked after.”

Ms Bates, a former nurse, said ramping only happened because "there are no (spare) beds at the hospital”.

"And while the ambulances are ramped, it means the ambulances are stranded here instead of being ambulances, which could mean the difference between life and death for many patients.

"The ramping under the last LNP Government was two per cent,” she said.

"This is a postage stampy department,” Ms Bates said.

"And the staff treat upwards of 90 patients a day, having to treat them in the corridors and on the ramp, because there are no beds.

"This means doctors and nurses here do an amazing job under very stressful circumstances.

"It doesn't matter how many staff you put on, if you haven't got a bed for a patient there are inevitable stresses and mistakes can happen.

"These aren't numbers on a spread sheet. These are your loved ones.

"This is all because of a failure to plan.

"This is a Code Yellow emergency, but the government won't admit it.

"As a registered nurse and an emergency department nurse, we need to be putting people before politics, unlike the Labor Minister Steven Miles, who isn't.”

Mr Miles accused the Federal Government of raiding the NDIS to prop up a supposed budget surplus.

He said the Palaszczuk Government had delivered 527 new beds to Queensland hospitals.

Mr Perrett said the hospital's maternity facilities needed renovating so mothers could be near their families, rather than travelling to better facilities at Sunshine Coast University Hospital.