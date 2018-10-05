Gympie Hospital 150th Soiree two weeks away

Michael Brennan, the first male nurse to do his full nursing course at Gympie General Hospital, graduated in 1974. The Gympie Times of the day said Michael passed his final nursing examination with three credits. "Michael, 36, married, of Stanley Lane, will complete his training on August 8 and hopes to do his midwifery training at the hospital later in the year," The Gympie Times reported.Photo Rowena Robertson / Gympie Times

Michael Brennan, the first male nurse to do his full nursing course at Gympie General Hospital, graduated in 1974. The Gympie Times of the day said Michael passed his final nursing examination with three credits. "Michael, 36, married, of Stanley Lane, will complete his training on August 8 and hopes to do his midwifery training at the hospital later in the year," The Gympie Times reported.Photo Rowena Robertson / Gympie Times Rowena Robertson

ANYBODY who has ever worked at the Gympie Hospital over the course of its 150 year history is invited to attend the social event of the year at the Pavilion later this month.

The Soiree is a semi-formal cocktail party to be held at The Pavilion on Saturday, October 20, specifically for people who have a connection with the hospital.

Gympie Hospital Director of Nursing and Facility Manager Nicole White said the event was the perfect opportunity for past and present staff, as well as Gympie and Cooloola residents, to enjoy a night together while celebrating the milestones of the facility.

"There is a lot of buzz around the hospital already about this event,” Ms White said.

"It's a chance for us all to let our hair down and reconnect with current and former work colleagues and celebrate our wonderful hospital.

"We have come a long way from the Nashville Miners Hospital of 1868. In the past financial year our team provided care for more than 14,000 inpatients and responded to almost 30,000 emergency department presentations.”

Gympie Hospital has a long and proud history of serving the community. The hospital first opened as Nashville Miners Hospital in 1868, and in true community spirit, it was founded by subscription collected from the community.

The facility began life as two tents before being moved into a building at the present site of the Masonic Hall on Channon Street. It was moved to the current site in 1869 and a two‐storey brick hospital was built in 1888, with the first formally trained nurse graduating in 1923. Its modern‐day premises were completed in October 1986.

The hospital remains one of the largest employers in the region.

