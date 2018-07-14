Menu
SPURRED ON: Harry Boully, Felicity Mawhinney, Tony Mawhinney, Tony Goodear, Myles Newcombe, Locky Boully, Wendy Ward and Melissa Boully celebrate securing R.M. Williams as a major sponsor for this year's Gympie stock horse event. Bambi Gosbell
Whats On

Gympie horse ride lands major sponsor

scott kovacevic
by
14th Jul 2018 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THIS year's Gympie stock horse ride in August will have a big feel after landing national country brand icon R.M. Williams as the major sponsor.

While R.M. Williams has had a long association with stock horse festivals, this is the first time it has thrown its weight behind Gympie's.

And it gives a huge boost for Gympie stock horse branch, which secretary Melissa Boully said took a break last year to let them "reinvigorate” the event.

READ MORE

"It means the world,” Ms Boully said.

"We can put up bigger and better prizemoney... it has a flow-on effect. There's more money for the town and the club.

Melissa Boully. Renee Albrecht

"The branch held its AGM in April and the committee decided to work as fast as possible to get this important event on the local equine/horse calendar back up and running.”

R.M. Williams was on board for only the upcoming event, but Ms Boully was confident the company would be back for more.

"I'd like to think that the odds are pretty high,” she said.

"They're excited to be part of this journey and we'd love to see them back on board for more.

"We are thrilled that this event will allow us to showcase the performance potential of this wonderful Australian horse.”

Their Futurity and Challenge event on August 4-5 at the Kilkivan showgrounds.

gympie events horse ride kilkivan rm williams whatson
Gympie Times

