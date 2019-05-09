Gympie horse 'Ciggy' smokes the competition at Caloundra

CELEBRATION: Nine Cigars wins at Corbould Park last weekend. The Barry Gill-trained gelding finished resolutely to win by one-and-a-half lengths ridden by Matt Palmer.

GYMPIE Turf Club president Shane Gill shared in the win by Nine Cigars in a Sunshine Coast maiden last Sunday.

Having his 11th start for his connections at Caloundra Nine Cigars (4g by Red Element from a Strategic mare) the consistent galloper was sent out the $3 favourite for the 1400m maiden on a heavy track.

The Barry Gill-trained gelding finished resolutely to win by one-and-a-half lengths ridden by Matt Palmer. Nine Cigars was coming off an unlucky second in a similar race at his previous outing at the Sunshine Coast track.

Co-owners in Nine Cigars Cherie Carlson, Shane Gill, Delma Gill, John Gill and others after "Ciggy" crossed the line a winner at Caloundra.

Since joining the Gill stable last year, Nine Cigars had raced 11 times, all at Caloundra, recording two seconds, two thirds and two fourths with last Sunday's $11,650 first prize taking his earnings there to about $25,500 for owners Shane Gill, D. Gill, John Gill and Cherie Carlson.

Gympie trainer Cherie Vick enjoyed success at Bundaberg on Saturday with Royal Rquiano winning the 1090m Class 2 ridden by Robbie Faehr, who then completed a winning double in piloting the Mark Lewis-prepared Lucky Machu to a first up win in the Class B by the 4 year old Pierro gelding.

Lucky Machu beat favourite Big Shaka by a length in winning the 1212m event.

Gympie trainer Mal Bailey had two thirds at Bundaberg with the unlucky Windquest third in the 1212m Class B and Miss Literati third to Royal Equiano.

Nanango trainer Glen Richardson teamed up with apprentice jockey Miki Nakao to win the 1090m maiden with recent addition to his stable, Senko Sidra (3f, Red Dazzler) who defeated Quattro Amigos and Buck's Me Boy whilst Bundaberg trainer Mary Hassam won the 1600m BM 60 with Ruby Ray, the evens favourite, beating Chicago Nights (G. Hayes) and Persistent Shadow (R. Faehr).

Toowoomba trained Marksfield qualified for the rich Battle of the Bush final at Eagle Farm when he brought Bel Seleva's winning sequence of six races to an end in the 1212m Bundaberg qualifier last Saturday.

Marksfield, the 6/4 favourite, carried his top weight of 61.5kg to kick back after being headed in the straight by Bel Seleva to win by .2 of a length from Al's Briefs with Bel Seleva close up in third.

Bel Seleva (7/4, M. Nakao) and Marksfield went head and head for most of the 1212m with Marksfield, ridden by Gary Geran, superior in the straight.

The Matt Kropp Chateau Istana 8-year-old has won over 1350m at Doomben and was second there in February this year, his sixth placing at that track.

Marksfield has been set for the Battle of the Bush racking up the required five starts at non-TAB meetings to be eligible to contest the race, with starts at Roma (twice for third and a seventh) Chinchilla for a win, Bundaberg (win) and Gympie (third).

He has now won over $233,000 in prize money and should prove a strong contender in the $125,000 Battle of the Bush final on June 22.

Trainer Glen Richardson indicated that Bel Seleva may now have a break and not contest any further Battle of the Bush qualifier.

A total of 63 horses have been accepted for tomorrow's Burrandowan races. In the main race, the $10,000 Burrandowan Cup over 1740m, Mr Opportunist has top weight of 62.5kg for Chinchilla trainer Jemimah Forde.