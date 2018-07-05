Menu
Director Chris Sun says his Gympie-filmed creature feature Boar was a learning experience which helped his creative growth. Standing behind Sun is a figure of the titular villain from Charlie's Farm, played by Nathan Jones.
Movies

Gympie horror flick a 'Boar-some' project for talented pair

JOSH PRESTON
by
5th Jul 2018 12:00 PM
THEY have worked together on two Gympie region-produced horror films, but Boar was a special experience for director Chris Sun and actor Nathan Jones.

An ex-WWE superstar with impressive acting credits such as the starring role in Sun's 2014 slasher Charlie's Farm and parts in blockbusters Troy and Mad Max: Fury Road, Jones described Boar as an opportunity to "grow as a well-rounded actor”.

"I'm usually typecasted as the big, scary, dark characters with little dialogue to work with,” Jones said.

Director Chris Sun in the movie Boar
A GROWER: Actor Nathan Jones (back) and Director Chris Sun (holding pig) at the premiere of Boar in May.
"I did get to act and speak more in (Fury Road), (but) in Boar I got to stretch my acting chops and play a character very opposite of my usual ... roles, being seen in a different light.

"I think playing dark, scary characters in any genre comes easy for me ... and then to play a softer character - but still the strong, protective Uncle Bernie - I just felt like I pretty much played myself but with the volume turned up.”

Premiere of the movie Boar, written and directed by Australian Horror Director Chris Sun (Charlies Farm, Daddys Little Girl).
The chance to film and interact with a "giant, fibreglass pig” gave Sunshine Coast native Sun his own chance to break new creative ground.

"Shooting a creature feature (was) definitely a lot different to anything I've done before, it taught me a lot,” Sun said.

"Directing talent on the left and all the head movements of the giant pig on the right really opened doors for me as a director.

"I'm proud of my career so far, my development as an artist and how much I've grown.”

Boar is available on Foxtel for premium video on demand along with PlayStation network and Microsoft, with the DVD out later this year.

