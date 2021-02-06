Gympie hockey stars take a shot at Queensland U/18 glory

Talented Gympie hockey duo Matthew Browne and Kaitlyn Collyer are attending the QLD Under 18 Trials in Brisbane over the next three days.

Talented Gympie hockey duo Matthew Browne and Kaitlyn Collyer are attending the QLD Under 18 Trials in Brisbane over the next three days.

Talented Gympie hockey duo Matthew Browne and Kaitlyn Collyer will be competing for representative glory over the next three days at the Queensland Under 18 Trials in Brisbane.

READ MORE

Hockey – Cooloola Heat vs Buderim – Matthew Browne Heat

The two have long been standouts for their respective Gympie Hockey sides in Sunshine Coast-based competitions, and will now look to add another impressive feat to their resumes.

A post from the Gympie Hockey Facebook page late this week wished both Browne and Collyer well ahead of the trials.

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription



“All the best to our two Gympie players, Matthew Browne and Kaitlyn Collyer, attending the QLD Under 18 Trials in Brisbane over the next three days,” the post read.

“The pair have been training the house down over the summer with Ben and our other state squad members.

“Have a great weekend, play well and enjoy the experience.”

Flinders player Kaitlyn Collyer during the Division 2 women's grand final between Flinders and Maroochydore. Picture: Tom Threadingham

Among other accomplishments Browne won a gold medal at the 2019 16 years and under National Secondary Schoolboys Hockey Championships, as part of a Queensland team who triumphed 4-2 over Victoria in the grand final.

Collyer’s achievements include making the Queensland development squad in 2019.