Gympie hockey star plays crucial role at nationals

SEFLESS: Homegrown hockey talent Matt Browne stepped up as a defender in the Queensland Maroon under-15 boys team, which defeated Western Australia at the final of the national championships in Wollongong last month. Leeroy Todd

GYMPIE hockey talent Matt Browne has ticked another box in his budding career, with a gold medal at the under-15 national championships adding to the young gun's growing list of achievements.

Having earned his spot in the Queensland Number 1 side for this year's tournament in Wollongong, Browne played a crucial part in the Maroons' 3-1 championship win over Western Australia Gold last Friday.

WINNER WINNER: The gold medal winning Queensland Maroon U15 Boy's Team celebrate after defeating Western Australia 3-1 at the national championships in Wollongong. (Photo: Greg Thompson/Click in Focus Photography) Greg Thompson

After stepping into an unfamiliar defensive role for the entire tournament, the 15-year-old ultimately helped his side secure the title by preventing WA from scoring in the second half.

After telling The Gympie Times he was aiming for gold before the tournament began, Browne said he was "stoked” to be a member of the successful team.

"I didn't think about it that much, and when we won I didn't think it was really happening,” he said.

"It was really good to meet some new people and learn from them, and see how they play.”

Browne in action at last month's championships. Greg Thompson

On playing a new position, Browne said he had to work hard to overcome initial nerves and build confidence.

"Every few touches were really nerve-racking, but I calmed down after a while.

"I think I definitely improved as a player, and it was pretty enjoyable in the end.

"We were really proud to come out on top, they were putting everything on us in that second half.”

Fellow Gympie local and championship coach Ben Fitzpatrick said he was "very proud” to watch Browne develop in the tournament.

"It (defence) probably isn't his favourite position, but he stepped up no questions asked,” Fitzpatrick said.

Matt Browne (centre) celebrates winning the national under-15 hockey championships with coach Ben Fitzpatrick (right) and team manager Rosie Friske (left). Contributed

"He got better as the tournament went on, he was really solid.

"In the first half (of the final) everything went to plan, but we were ordinary in the second, we had lots of turnovers.

"It was really pleasing to see the defence hold up, because we said all the way through that good teams find a way to win.”

Fitzpatrick pointed to the off-field work of yet another Gympie local, Rosie Friske, who helped the team maintain high morale throughout the two-week tournament in her role as team manager.

Despite having a promising future, Browne said he's looking no further than next month's under-18 schoolboys tournament, in which he is set to play a defensive role for Wide Bay.