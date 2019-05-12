Gympie Hockey stalwart gets Queensland coaching accolade

HOCKEY: Gympie Hockey regional coaching director Ben Fitzpatrick has earned well-deserved plaudits with one of three nominations for the recently awarded Queensland Hockey Coach of the Year.

Fitzpatrick received the nomination for coaching the Queensland under-15 boys side to a national championship gold medal last year.

He fell short of the final prize, which went to Queensland Blades Australian Hockey League coach and ex-Hockeyroo Matt Wells over fellow nominee Elke Swain.

All three coaches won national championships with their respective sides.

Cooloola Heat senior coach Dominic Stephens said Fitzpatrick had played a prominent role in the success of Gympie Hockey in recent years.

"I've been lucky enough to be coached by Ben and play with him for my whole career,” Stephens said.

"The nomination really is well deserved, he's probably the most knowledgeable hockey person I know.

"I've used him as a backboard for ideas and advice in my own coaching, he's a great person for Gympie Hockey.

"I was stoked for him, I sent him a message when I heard he'd been nominated.”

Hockey Queensland regional program manager Barry Vohland said Fitzpatrick's nomination was a rare feat for people in the sport.

"It's a highly respected award and it's not an easy achievement to get,” Vohland said. "All of these coaches are national champion coaches, they all got gold medals.”

The man himself was modest in his reflection of the achievement.

Fitzpatrick said: "It was pretty good to get a nomination, the other two are great coaches.”