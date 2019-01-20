Menu
FAST TRACK: Gympie's Matt Browne will start playing for Maryborough to continue his indoor hockey development.
News

Gympie hockey player's new path to Kookaburras

Rebecca Singh
by
20th Jan 2019 9:00 AM
Hockey: A Gympie teen is forging a new path towards his dream of playing for the Kookaburras after the under-15 National Indoor Hockey Championships.

Matt Browne took up indoor hockey about a year ago and played at his second tournament this year.

He says he prefers the indoor game's faster pace.

"It is very exciting, the style of play and the rules are different,” he said.

"You have to adapt your style of play due to the smaller field and the speed of the ball.

"There are not as many players in the side and the ball is travelling much faster.”

This was the second time Browne tried out for the championships.

"Last year I did not make it but I improved this year. I was a lot more comfortable,” he said.

"This tournament taught me a lot and I received better advice which improved my game. I just kept improving over the course of the week as I got more comfortable.”

With no indoor hockey in Gympie, Browne will be travelling north to play. "I will be playing in Maryborough's U18s side. I took up playing because Maryborough needed players and I picked it up very quickly.”

Gympie Times

