Gympie hockey player's huge achievement

Forward Grace Dixon selected in the Queensland under-15 girls number 2 team. Dixon will travel to Sydney next week to play at the National Championships. Bec Singh

HOCKEY: Making the Queensland under-15 girls team is a huge achievement for young forward Grace Dixon.

The talented 14-year-old, who comes from a family of hockey players, will attend training with the state team in Brisbane today before heading to Sydney for nationals on Monday.

With 75 hopefuls competing for 30 spots in the two Queensland teams, the competition at selections was fierce.

Dixon has already represented Wide Bay, but this is her first time playing for Queensland.

"I didn't really have the best tournament when I went away for trials the first few days,” Dixon said this week.

"The last few days I pulled my finger out and got better and I was actually really happy they saw my improvement throughout the tournament.”

Dixon plays for Cooloola Heat women, and has continued to improve her game.

"As a forward you have to be really hungry and wanting to score goals.

"I think I improved on that throughout (the trials).”

This will be a big step toward her hockey aspirations, and she hopes to learn from team mates and competitors.

"There are some really amazing players and some in my position that I could learn a lot from, and also my coaches,” she said.

"Next week we play about one or two games a day, so I am really looking forward to it.”

Dixon will not be the only person representing Gympie at nationals.

Ben Fitzpatrick will coach the under-15 boys top team and Rosie Friske is team manager.

"We are defending our title from last year and hopefully will go all right,” Fitzpatrick said of the U15s.