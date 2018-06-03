Gympie hockey masters looking for redemption

TOP SHOOTER: Number one's captain Rosie Friske looks to lead her side from the front.

Rebecca Singh

GYMPIE'S number two side will be looking for redemption when they and the number one side head to Townsville next Thursday.

The two hockey teams will be looking to make their mark at the Queensland Masters State Championships.

The number two's have lost the grand final two years running and it will be a streak number two coach Errol Deen will be looking to break.

Carol McIntosh during the sides training session. Rebecca Singh

"Our number two's are in division 5 and we will be looking to go up to division four. We will be looking for redemption this time after the past two grand finals," he said.

"We will aim to win the division and the second aim will be to stay in division 5 and not drop down."

Despite a few players joining the number two's from other clubs, Deen is hopeful his side can be competitive.

Di Dixon works on her aim during training. Rebecca Singh

"Out first training session as a full team will be in Townsville but it will not be an issue," he said.

"We have a woman from Mount Isa and two from Bathurst but they are experienced players and we are thankful for them coming."

Deen said he was looking forward to the two Gympie sides coming together and supporting each other.

"If one side is playing 7.15am the other team watches and supports them, cheering them on," he said.

"There is a lot of banter but the players support each other which keeps our club strong and working together."

The number one team have a different approach to the State championships and will be taking it each game at a time.

This is the second year the number one's will be playing in division two, who came second last year.

Number one captain Rosie Friske said the side was hoping on not dropping a division.

"Everyone wants to go one further but we will be wanting to remain in division two," she said.

"We only ever focus on one game at a time because every team is different.

"We will watch the other teams play and have a game plan."

This is not the first time Friske has travelled and said she was looking forward to catching up with friends she has met playing hockey.

"It is the best time of year, it's like going on school camp again but just older as adults," she said.

'We have a lot of fun when we are away and it helps with team bonding. It flows on to how well you play on the field.

"You obviously go out there to win but you have to have a good team environment and you all chat about it and see what can be done differently next time.

"I love the friendships you make over the years and it is a nice catch up with girls you have meet playing hockey elsewhere."