CRASHES: Queensland Ambulance Service has taken a woman to hospital after one of two vehicle crashes in Gympie yesterday afternoon.
Gympie hit and run - two crashes one afternoon

Arthur Gorrie
by
24th Jul 2019 8:11 AM
POLICE are investigating two separate vehicle crashes within a few hundred metres of each other in Gympie yesterday afternoon.

The crashes occurred in the early and mid-to-late afternoone and in each case, one of the vehicles involved left the scene, police said this morning.

The first occurred at the Bruce Highway-Pine St intersection at 2pm and involved no reported injuries.

A second crash occurred at 4pm, according to police and involved a vehicle colliding with a parked car and then leaving the scene wiithout leaving identification details.

The Queensland Ambulance Service has reported it was called to the scene of a crash at 6pm.

A female patient was transported to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition, for stable for observation following the two-vehicle crash at Jane Street and Violet Street.

Police say investigations are continuing.

