Street light sent flying in Gympie highway crash

CRASH: Emergency crews at the scene of a single vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy, Gympie, shortly after 4pm Thursday.

A MAN is being examined by paramedics after a crash a few minutes ago at the merging north-bound lanes of the Bruce H'way near Hall Rd.

A witness said the man hit a street light pole near the end of the merging lane across from Bunnings.

The street light pole "went flying" after the crash impact dislodged it and propelled it through the air, the witness said.

The car, a Peugeot, was lying in a ditch near the impact site as an ambulance arrived, to join police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service officers at the scene.

The man appeared shaken but was conscious and talking to others at the scene, according to a driver who came upon the crash about 4pm Thursday.