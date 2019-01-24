Menu
Natalie Phelan
News

Gympie High's top achievers ready for next adventure

Shelley Strachan
24th Jan 2019 11:02 AM
GYMPIE State High School 2018 graduates and OP 1 recipients Natalie Phelan and Rory Dennis are gearing up for university life.

Rory Dennis
Both students received OP1s at the conclusion of their studies and are now preparing for the next stage of their education.

School captain in 2018, Rory also received a $30,000 Queensland University of Technology Vice-Chancellor's Scholarship to assist his studies towards a Bachelor of Business and Information Technology degree.

Natalie was awarded 2018 Gympie SHS Dux of the School and next month commences her studies at the University of Queensland towards a dual Bachelor of Science/Bachelor of Education (Secondary) degree with her ultimate aim of becoming a secondary school teacher.

Both students led the way for an excellent year of academic results for Gympie State High.

