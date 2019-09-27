Gympie High student's international academic triumph

A FORMER Gympie high school student has accepted the adventure of a lifetime which will see him study at one of the world's oldest and most prestigious universities.

At just 22 years of age, Kye Allen will next week begin the unmissable opportunity to further his studies at none other than the University of Oxford, where he'll work towards completing a Masters degree in Philosophy, specialising in International Relations for the next two years.

And it will all be fully funded under the Governor Phillip Scholarship, which will see about $140,000 worth of university and college fees, as well as board and accommodation on campus in halls of residence, completely covered over the two year study period.

Mr Allen said he was still coming to terms with the offer, having received his passport just in time to pack up and move to England on Monday.

"I applied back in January, I applied to a couple of other places and received an offer end of March,” he said.

"It wasn't until about three weeks ago I got offered the scholarship. I wasn't able to go for financial reasons but this is fully funded.

"The plan is as long as I don't screw up to stay on and finish my PhD for two years after that.

"Originally the goal was the University of Melbourne or ANU in Canberra, it wasn't until about halfway through my honours degree that some academics put ideas of Oxford, Harvard or Cambridge in my head.”

Living overseas will be completely new to Mr Allen, who also applied to Cambridge and the London School of Economics but turned down an offer from the latter in favour of his opportunity at Oxford.

His time this year as a Research Assistant and Tutor at the University of Queensland, where he also completed his undergraduate degree and honours studies, has been suddenly cut short by the impending move.

"I'm quite nervous, there wasn't much warning,” he said.

"I just sort of packed up everything, this year I've been teaching and doing research work, I had to warn my students I was suddenly leaving.

"The university has been giving me references, they've been very helpful

"Teaching has been surprisingly fun, it was a bit nerve-wracking at first teaching students only around my age or some older but overall it's been a good experience.”

Mr Allen said he planned on spending most of his time "celebrating and drinking” before the big move.