Gympie high school students combine for bizarre sleepover

Gympie schools, council and Arts Queensland come together for Sleep Over in Gympie. Pictured is part of the cast (front) Isabel Fitzpatrick and Lahni Edward, and (back) Alfie Kay and Red Smith.

DRAMA students from Gympie High, James Nash and St Patrick's College have collaborated with Brisbane based actor, film maker, director and playwright Zac Boulton to build a performance called Sleep Over, which local audiences will be able to see later this month.

Funded by the Gympie Regional Council and Arts Queensland through the State Government, this performance has been a ground breaking project with positive social and artistic outcomes.

The devising process started with 25 students selecting a newspaper article that interested them.

The result was a bizarre compilation of the absurd and the serious headlines that make up our daily news.

Students worked collaboratively to bring these bizarre but often surreal stories to life through drama, dance and music.

The issue of balance emerged and more specifically the question how do young people navigate the contemporary world?

Drawing on the fragmented structure of contemporary performance, Zac Boulton worked with the students of Gympie State High, James Nash State High and St Patrick's Catholic College to craft a humorous and at times challenging journey through an old derelict house on the hill. In one bizarre night young people meet at the house for a sleepover.

They navigate their way through the house, news headlines and the 'viruses' of our contemporary world.

Purchase tickets online or visit the Gympie Civic Centre Box Office between Tuesday and Friday 9am-1pm or over the phone on 136 246.

The box office will also be available one hour prior to each show for purchases on the day.

"I've been blessed with the opportunity to work with young people in many different ways over the last few years. This project is a culmination of all my experience and my passion for theatre and changing people's lives by committing to it and the process of creating it. Sleep Over explores many different themes in a strange and chaotic way partly because the world is chaotic and partly because my brain has exploded with incredible ideas thanks to the students and teachers who are involved.

Young people are constantly bombarded with messages from technology, media, marketing companies, teachers, peers and family and it can be difficult for them or anyone for that matter to wade through the millions of ideas and the information that is shoved in their/our faces every day. This show explores what it's like for them to experience that, how they feel about it and what they want for a better world and future. It also highlights for me the creativity, humour and joy that lies within every single person who was a part of this team and how creativity builds connections, community and love in places that can sometimes feel lonely, isolating and uncaring.

WHEN: Thursday, August 22, 11.30am, 1.30pm and 6pm