Gympie High continues its story of success in 2017

ALL areas of human endeavour provided us with stories of success, of individuals striving to achieve their personal best, Gympie State High School principal Anthony Lanskey told a large gathering of students, parents and teachers at the annual awards night in Hamilton Hall on Wednesday night.

"Our awards night is Gympie High's story of success for 2017,” Mr Lanskey said.

"Sports coach Vince Lombardi once said: 'The price of success is hard work, dedication to the job at hand, and the determination that whether we win or lose, we have applied the best of ourselves to the task at hand'.

"Tonight we are able to share the pride we all take in the hard work of those who have applied the best of themselves to the task at hand.

"In my Principal's Address over the last few years I have tried to provide a snapshot of the school year, highlighting for our community, some of the many and varied achievements of our school. Because Awards Night is about our students, and parents and staff are eager to see the many students acknowledged for their success, you will be relieved to know that I have tried to keep my address brief but as I reflect on the distance our school has travelled since I was on this stage last year it will be difficult to do justice to the enormous success we have had in 2017.

"Firstly, congratulations to the many award recipients this evening and the wonderful example you set for our school.

"At the start of 2017 we set out to again improve on our successes through better behaviour and attendance - our students and staff know that we expect all to be respectful, responsible, safe, learners; improvement through an engaging and diverse curriculum, through literacy and numeracy improvement and through clear pathways for our senior students.

"I can proudly say that the hard work and dedication of our students, staff, parents and community throughout 2017 has seen significant improvements in all of those areas.

"In terms of academic success, I am delighted to say that our NAPLAN results for many years show that Gympie State High students improve their literacy and numeracy better than the national average and that 2017 continued our success, particularly in reading and numeracy.

"This is due to the quality of our literacy and numeracy programs and the dedication of our teachers and teacher aides across the school.

"Our senior outcomes again improved and last year we saw our best results for nearly a decade for OP 1-15 students and with 100% of OP eligible students receiving university offers. Included in those offers were two Vice Chancellor's Scholarship winners - Alex Lobegeier and Jamie Lee Griffin.

"We also saw our standing as one of the state's leading schools in Vocational Education and Training continue with increased School-Based Trainees and Apprentices, the second cohort of graduates through our Trade Training Centre and increasing numbers of our students transitioning to employment.

"What is most pleasing is that we continue to improve the numbers of our school leavers engaged in study, training or work beyond school. Our great senior school outcomes will continue in 2018 and beyond as our senior schooling system changes to the new Queensland Certificate of Education for the class of 2020.

"Gympie High has already commenced the transition for our staff and students to the New QCE while ensuring students who will complete Year 12 on the present system continue to have the very best senior programs on offer.”

"We continue have high expectations of all in our school and the students who cross the stage tonight are being rewarded for rising to our challenge of excellence. The young women and men recognised tonight are our hardest workers, our best attenders and are consistently meeting our learning expectations - I am immensely proud of them all. Their success requires the support of you, our families, in reinforcing our expectations and setting our students up for success beyond school.

"The education of your children requires teamwork between school and home and our Parents & Citizens Association is an important part of our team. I would like to sincerely thank our parents who turn up on the first Tuesday of each month to contribute to our school. Your passion, support and enthusiasm are valued and your genuine care for our school and its students is appreciated.

"In a rapidly changing world, Gympie High leads our state in the diversity of courses we offer and with innovative programs. Our Online College of Coding is a state Showcase finalist for Industry Partnerships and tomorrow I will be in Brisbane presenting to the judging panel to show them that it is the state's best example of collaboration and innovation. I would say wish us luck but it is a wonderful program with over 1000 students involved and whether we win or not it will continue to grow and share the expertise of Gympie High across our state.

"Our Rural Industries School of Excellence including our Cattle Show Teams and our Hospitality Programs have gone from strength to strength and continue to lead the region with success. The inaugural Paddock to Plate Dinner was a resounding success showcasing the talents of our students under the guidance of Celebrity Chef Matt Golinski and our teaching staff.

"Our Specialised Schools of Excellence in Science and Maths, in Music, the Arts and in Sport have been active in our school and community throughout the year sharing the incredible talents of our students. You will see some of those amazing talents here tonight and please remember that none of these opportunities occur without dedicated staff and supportive parents who sacrifice their own time for the good of our students. 2018 promises to be bigger and better for these signature programs.

"Gympie High has been a worksite on an off for the last few years with our streetscape significantly safer and improved and 2018 will see facilities improvement continue.

"Work commences soon on our ½ million dollar upgrade to the farm facilities, the renewal of our gym and tennis courts, the refurbishment of the admin building and staffrooms and with the systematic air conditioning of classrooms thanks to the generous support of our wonderful P&C.

"I firmly believe that even with the best facilities, a school is nothing without quality people. The strength of our school lies in the quality of our people. We have a skilled and dedicated staff - teachers, teacher aides, and facilities and support staff - who work to get the best for your children. I thank them for the time they devote in and out of the classroom and for their support throughout another year at the helm of Gympie State High. Friday is World Teacher's Day and I would like to thank all our teachers for the wonderful job they do for our children.

"With the end of 2017 fast approaching we are planning for and even bigger and better 2018. Next year we will continue the improvements we have worked so hard to achieve through high expectations of attendance and behaviour; through diverse opportunities and experiences for your children and through working to enable our students to achieve their personal best in all aspects of school life.

"As I say on every parade - Gympie High is a great school and there is nothing wrong with success and nothing wrong with ambition.

"As one of my favourite writers, Mark Twain once said:

" 'Keep away from people who try to belittle your ambitions. Small people always do that, but the really great make you feel that you, too, can become great.'

"We will continue to encourage ambition and we will continue to encourage success.

"Tonight I have only touched the surface of the great things that have happened during Gympie High's 106th year.

"Tonight's stories of success, individually and as a school, are, for our students, stepping stones on their journey to success.”

"Congratulations on embracing opportunity; congratulations on embracing success and; congratulations on your contribution towards making this great school even better.”