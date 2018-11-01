Gympie High celebrates top achievers at 107th awards night

Photos View Photo Gallery

GYMPIE State High School celebrated student successes across the school year at the 107th annual awards night in Hamilton Hall on Wedneday.

Year 7

Bailey Ryan 7 Academic - Silver; Bennett-Treeby Takaylee 7 Academic - Silver; Bevan Abby 7 Academic - Silver; Black Seth 7 Academic - Bronze; Bowater Ebony 7 Academic - Bronze Brown Kasey 7 Academic - Bronze; Buchanan Chelyse 7 Academic - Gold; Bugden Chloe 7 Academic - Gold; Campbell Talia 7 Academic - Gold; Close-Koek Jezelle 7 Academic - Silver; Crooks Emily 7 Academic - Bronze; Crowley Elva 7 Academic - Gold; Dodt Montana 7 Academic - Platinum; Dodt Montana 7 Cultural & Citizenship; Dwine Jack 7 Academic - Platinum; Efu Luann 7 Academic - Silver; Falloon Jasmine 7 Academic - Bronze; Fanshaw Laura 7 Academic - Gold; Finch Ryan 7 Academic - Bronze; Foster Zahlia 7 Academic - Platinum; Griffiths Grace 7 Academic - Bronze; Hadfield Cheyanne 7 Academic - Bronze; Hadfield Cheyanne 7 Cultural & Citizenship; Hanson Jade 7 Academic - Gold; Hanson Jade 7 Cultural & Citizenship; Harm Clancy 7 Academic - Gold; Harm Clancy 7 Specialised School of Excellence in Mathematics & Science Outstanding Achievement award- Yr 7; Harragon Annalys 7 Academic - Silver; Harvey Macey 7 Academic - Bronze; Holzberger Jarrad 7 Academic - Bronze; Hulskamp Breigh 7 Academic - Gold; Hyslop Kate 7 Academic - Platinum; Hyslop Kate 7 Cultural & Citizenship; Jackson Keely 7 Academic - Bronze; Jansupap Araya 7 Academic - Bronze; Johns Natalee 7 Cultural & Citizenship; Kleemann Shanae 7 Academic - Bronze; Little Abby 7 Academic - Silver; Long Sienna 7 Academic - Silver; Lorensen Aleisha 7 Academic - Gold; Marschke Jaydee 7 Academic - Gold; Maxwell Keira 7 Academic - Silver; Maxwell Keira 7 Cultural & Citizenship; McAndrew Ava 7 Academic - Silver; McBride Ashley 7 Academic - Silver; McHarg Hayley 7 Academic - Gold; Morante Ebony 7 Academic - Bronze; Mulvena Jessie 7 Academic - Gold; Mulvena Jessie Cultural & Citizenship; Murphy Monae Academic - Bronze; Park Josie Academic - Silver; Perren Kirra-Lee Academic - Silver; Reibel Trent Academic - Silver; Riley Abbey Academic - Gold; Ross Mikayla Academic - Bronze; Ross Mikayla Cultural & Citizenship; Schefe Thomas Academic - Silver; Searl Cooper Academic - Gold; Shepperson William Academic - Silver; Smith Krystal Academic - Gold; Stanton Millie Academic - Bronze; Steele Ashlyn Academic - Bronze; Strathearn Ben Academic - Bronze; Stubbins Lilly Academic - Gold; Thornley-Erickson Josh 7 Academic - Bronze; Tramacchi Sophie Academic - Platinum; Tramacchi Sophie Specialised School of Excellence in Mathematics & Science Outstanding Achievement award - Yr 7; Turner Rosalie Academic - Silver; Van Doren Kaitlyn Academic - Bronze; Van Doren Kaitlyn Cultural & Citizenship; Van Rooyen Eboni Academic - Platinum; Van Twest Austin Academic - Gold; Van Twest Austin Cultural & Citizenship; Venn Katie Academic - Gold; Wade Alyssa Academic - Bronze; Ward Jack Cultural & Citizenship; Waugh Jemeika Academic - Bronze; Wells Lilly Academic - Silver; Whatnall Indi Academic - Gold; Wheeler James Cultural & Citizenship; Whyatt Steph Academic - Silver; Wilkinson Elizabeth Academic - Bronze; Williams Eva Academic - Silver; Window Mitchell Academic - Bronze; Window Mitchell Cultural & Citizenship; Yates Elle Academic - Silver.

Year 8

Alexander Cody Cultural & Citizenship; Armstrong Celine Academic - Silver; Blackwood Charlotte Academic - Silver; Blake Talisha Academic - Bronze; Brigden Nancy-Jeanne Academic - Bronze; Buchanan Jed Academic - Platinum; Carlson Ryan Pamela O'Gorman Award for Outstanding Junior Music; Coleman Ken Cultural & Citizenship; Daniel Jai Academic - Gold; Daniel Jai Cultural & Citizenship; Daniel Alwyn Academic - Gold; Dray Aurora Academic - Gold; Fitzpatrick Georgia Academic - Gold; Fleming Ohana Academic - Bronze; Gallaher Bree Academic - Bronze; Grosskopf Zaraya Academic - Silver; Hyslop Sam Academic - Gold; Hyslop Sam Cultural & Citizenship; Inskip Kaleb Academic - Gold; Jensen Caleb Academic - Bronze; Jonauskis Declan Academic - Gold; Jones Meghan Academic - Bronze; Jones Jarrah Academic - Bronze; Jones Annabelle Academic - Platinum; Joseph Emily Academic - Bronze; Keogh Charlotte Academic - Platinum; Lee Kiarnah Academic - Gold ; Long Jack Academic - Bronze; Lynam Xavier Academic - Bronze; Mallett Seth Academic - Gold; McIntyre Abbey Academic - Gold; Mercer Cameron Cultural & Citizenship; Murphy Samantha Academic - Bronze; Patterson Tahlia Cultural & Citizenship; Patterson Tahlia Academic - Gold; Pearson Bethany Academic - Bronze; Redshaw Sophie Academic - Platinum; Russell Isaac Academic - Bronze; Schull Laine Academic - Silver; Scott Tyson Academic - Silver; Scott Tyson Specialised School of Excellence in Mathematics & Science Outstanding Achievement award - Yr 8; Sellars Codie Academic - Bronze; Shepherdson Elli-Rose Academic - Gold; Sorensen Taylah Academic - Gold; Symonds Jessica Cultural & Citizenship; Thompson Jess Academic - Gold; Tomkinson Cheyenne Academic - Bronze; Ward Emma Cultural & Citizenship; Wintle-Legge Lily Academic - Bronze; Yates Taj Academic - Bronze.

Year 9

Albrecht Brandon Academic - Bronze; Andreassen Kyle Cultural & Citizenship; Anneveldt Kadee McDonalds Junior All Rounder; Anneveldt Kadee Academic - Platinum; Anttela Stephen Academic - Bronze; Bell Imogen Academic - Bronze; Black Emma Academic - Bronze; Blacker Damen Pearce Medal for Excellence in Mathematics & Science in the Junior School; Blacker Damen Specialised School of Excellence in Mathematics & Science Outstanding Overall ; Brown Shenne Academic - Silver; Bugden Samuel Academic - Bronze; Butler Chloe Academic - Bronze; Carlton Takira Academic - Silver; Champney Jaida Academic - Platinum; Corrigan Jimmy Academic - Bronze; Craig Taj Academic - Bronze; Eleftheriou Alasia Academic - Platinum; Fletcher Tayla Academic - Silver; Ganter Abbey Academic - Silver; Gilchrist Jayden Academic - Bronze; Harrison Summer-Ann Academic - Gold; Hockey Abigail Academic - Silver; Jensen Lachlan Academic - Bronze; Lanham Jesse Academic - Silver; Mackey Rachelle Academic - Bronze; Martin Eliza Academic - Bronze; McDermott Breanna Academic - Bronze; McDermott Flynn Academic - Silver; Mercer Paige Academic - Bronze; Meredith Brock Academic - Bronze; Mullaly Tori Academic - Platinum; Nelson Ryan Academic - Bronze; Randell Declan Academic - Bronze; Raucci Jayden Academic - Bronze; Reibel Blaik Academic - Silver; Rodgers Hannah Academic - Bronze; Scanlan Brienna Academic - Gold; Shepherdson Tahlia Academic - Silver; Sinclair Stella Academic - Bronze; Sorensen Jessica Academic - Bronze; Steele Denver Academic - Bronze; Uzal Makhaela 9 Academic - Bronze; Van Doren Andrew 9 Academic - Bronze; Waddington Chelsea 9 Academic - Bronze; Whyatt Alex 9 Academic - Platinum; Wickmann-Rhodes Amalie 9 Academic - Bronze; Williams Zali 9 Academic - Bronze; Wines Sinclaire 9 Academic - Platinum; Wolfe Shakeelie 9 Academic - Bronze.

Year 10

Averillo William 10 Academic - Silver; Baumgart Brandon 10 Academic - Bronze; etts Mikayla 10 Academic - Gold; Brady Keely 10 Academic - Bronze; Brennan Billy 10 Academic - Silver; Brennan Chelsea 10 Gympie Lions Club- Female; rennan Chelsea 10 Academic - Silver; Briskie Rory 10 Class of 1949-1952 Encouragement Award- Male; Briskie Rory 10 Academic - Silver; Byrne Laura 10 Academic - Platinum; Byrne Laura 10 Cultural & Citizenship; Carlson Cody 10 The Fell & Read Families' Prize for Excellence in Performing Arts; Cleary Lee 10 Dr Lex Ferguson Centenary Science Scholarship Yr 10; Cleary Lee 10 Academic - Platinum; Cleary Lee 10 McDonalds All Rounder Yr 10; Cleary Lee 10 Pierre de Coubertin Award; Coleman Bradley 10 Special Encouragement Award; Coleman Lachlan 10 Gympie Lions Club- Male; Collins Hayden 10 Academic - Bronze; Edwards Oliver 10 Academic - Bronze; Elliott Amelia 10 USC Rise and Shine Award Year 10; Elliott Amelia 10 Academic - Platinum; Gablonski Olivia 10 Australian Defence Force Leadership and Team Work Award- Long Tan: Yr 10; Gablonski Olivia 10 Academic - Platinum; Gablonski Bianca 10 Academic - Platinum; Gablonski Bianca 10 Cultural & Citizenship; Gaunt Amber 10 Academic - Gold; Gillieatt Jesse 10 Academic - Bronze; Goodman-Jones Lakeisha 10 Cultural & Citizenship; Harch Tyson 10 Academic - Bronze; Harvey Tayne 10 Excellence in Yr 10 Industrial Technology and Design; Harvey Tayne 10 Academic - Bronze; Hay Tanieka 10 The Gympie Music School of Excellence Award; Hill-Cox Shaneika 10 Academic - Bronze; Jocumsen Damian 10 Academic - Bronze; Jones Charlotte 10 Academic - Silver; Jones Felicity 10 Cultural & Citizenship; Kickbusch Makayla 10 Academic - Bronze; King Thomas 10 Academic - Bronze; Knight Bailey 10 Academic - Bronze; Langmead Eddy 10 Academic - Bronze; Lobegeier Jordan 10 Cultural & Citizenship; Lobegeier Jordan 10 USC Rise and Shine Award Year 10; Lobegeier Jordan 10 Academic - Platinum; Long Logan 10 Academic - Bronze; Long Logan 10 Cultural & Citizenship; Mattin Emily 10 Award for Academic Excellence in Japanese; Mattin Emily 10 Academic - Platinum; Hind-McKenzie Katie 10 Academic - Bronze; Mills Hannah 10 Academic - Silver; Murray Brianna 10 Class of 1949-1952 Encouragement Award- Female; Murray Brianna 10 Academic - Bronze; Pratt Wanita 10 Academic - Bronze; Ross Jackson 10 Academic - Silver; Schelbach Auston 10 Academic - Bronze; Sharman Paige 10 Academic - Bronze; Smith Charlotte 10 Academic - Silver; Somerfield Amy 10 Academic - Gold; Stevens Rachel 10 Cultural & Citizenship; Stevens Rachel 10 Academic - Platinum; Townsend Corey 10 Academic - Bronze; Walker Rachel 10 Academic - Platinum; Ward Abbey 10 Academic - Platinum; Ward Abbey 10 Cultural & Citizenship; Whaite Mikayla 10 Academic - Bronze; Whaite Mikayla 10 LOTE Encouragement Award - Japanese; Whitmore Brooklyn 10 Academic - Bronze; Wood Ashley 10 Academic - Bronze.

Year 11

Ba Kieu Sara 11 Academic - Bronze; Bailey Hayden 11 Academic - Gold; Bayldon Ben 11 First in Subject- Industrial Skills; Browne Georgia 11 Academic - Bronze; Browne Georgia 11 Cultural & Citizenship; Butler Sam 11 Academic - Bronze; Collier Taine 11 Academic - Bronze; Cottrill Hayden 11 First in Subject- Certificate II Engineering; Croft Jared 11 Jobmatch Bursary; Crump Lewis 11 Academic - Bronze; Edwards Rhiley 11 First in Subject- Maths A; Edwards Rhiley 11 Academic - Bronze; Edwards Rhiley 11 First in Subject - English Communication; Galvin-Ridge Lucas 11 Academic - Bronze; Gibbs Haylee 11 First in Subject- Legal Studies; Gibbs Haylee 11 Academic - Bronze; Haman Bella 11 First in Subject- Visual Art; Hawkins Cunningham Dakota 11 First in Subject- Recreational Studies; Hawkins Cunningham Dakota 11 Academic - Bronze; Hudson Tullie 11 First in Subject- Visual Art in Practice; Hudson Tullie 11 First in Subject- Certificate II Furnishing; Hunter Rochelle 11 First in Subject - Agricultural Practices; Hunter Demecs Echo 11 First in Subject- Maths B; Hunter Demecs Echo 11 First in Subject- Maths C; Hunter Demecs Echo 11 First in Subject- Modern History; Hunter Demecs Echo 11 First in Subject- Physics; Hunter Demecs Echo 11 Jesse Witham Yr 11 Best Academic Award- Female; Hunter Demecs Echo 11 Academic - Platinum; Hunter Demecs Echo 11 First in subject- English; Irons Jayden 11 Jesse Witham Yr 11 Best Academic Award - Male; Irons Jayden 11 Academic - Gold; Jones Macey-Belle 11 First in Subject- Certificate II Business; Jones Macey-Belle 11 First in Subject- Certificate II Hospitality; Kelly Natalya 11 Academic - Bronze; Kelman Lachlan 11 First in Subject - Aquatic Practices; Knight Joshua 11 Cultural & Citizenship; Knowles Alex 11 First in Subject- Certificate III Fitness; Knowles Alex 11 First in Subject - English; Communication; La Bertaudiere Savannah 11 First in Subject- Hospitality Practices; Laidler-Burns Gabriel 11 First in Subject - Music; Laidler-Burns Gabriel 11 Academic - Gold; Larson Kirra 11 First in Subject- Hospitality Studies; Larson Kirra 11 Academic - Bronze; Larson Kirra 11 First in Subject- Ancient History; Marshall Jack 11 Academic - Bronze; Mawhinney Hayden 11 First in Subject- Maths Prevocational; McBreen Liam 11 Academic - Bronze; McDermott Amelia 11 Academic - Platinum; McDermott Amelia 11 First in Subject- Biology; McDermott Amelia 11 First in Subject- Chemistry; McFarlane Matthew 11 First in Subject- Graphics; McHarg Taylah 11 Academic - Silver; McHarg Taylah 11 First in Subject- Physical Education; Meredith Shakyra 11 First in Subject - Agricultural Science; Meredith Shakyra 11 Cultural & Citizenship; Milham Bonnie 11 Academic - Bronze; Morante Aaron 11 First in Subject- Certificate II Business; Mulholland Emma 11 Academic - Bronze; Mutton Zyannah 11 Academic - Bronze; Mutton Zyannah 11 First in Subject- Business Communication Technology; Noon Emily 11 First in Subject- Geography; Noon Emily 11 First in Subject- Japanese; Noon Emily 11 Academic - Platinum; Noon Emily 11 First in Subject- Drama; Noon Emily 11 Caltex Allrounder Award Yr 11; Noon Emily 11 Cultural & Citizenship; Noon Sydnie 11 First in Subject- Early Childhood Studies; Rogers Nakita 11 Cultural & Citizenship; Sauer Reegan 11 Academic - Bronze; Sauer Reegan 11 Senior Special Encouragement Award; Smith Skye 11 Academic - Bronze; Story Emma 11 Academic - Silver; Terare Amelia 11 Academic - Bronze; Truss Brianna 11 Academic - Bronze.

Year 12

Abraham Jethro 12 First in Subject- Maths Prevocational; Abraham Jethro 12 Academic - Bronze; Abraham Jethro 12 Drakes IGA Work Experience Student of the year; Albrecht Mackenzie 12 First in Subject- Modern History; Andreassen Chloe 12 Academic - Silver; Andreassen Chloe 12 First in Subject - Agricultural Science; Andreassen Chloe 12 Cultural & Citizenship; Andreassen Chloe 12 Class of 1950 - 1951 Top Citizenship Award; Andreassen Chloe 12 Kay Whitfield Herdsmen Award; Astill Michalie 12 Academic - Bronze; Bailey Jade 12 Academic - Bronze; Bailey Jade 12 Cultural & Citizenship; Balfour Jyhe 12 Academic - Bronze; Barnes George 12 Academic - Bronze; Berry Mitch 12 Cultural & Citizenship; Boreham Rance 12 Academic - Bronze; Brown Jackson 12 Academic - Bronze; Brown Jackson 12 QUT Dean's Award for Engineering Technology Yr 12; Bugg Lani 12 First in Subject- Legal Studies; Bugg Lani 12 Academic - Bronze; Bugg Lani 12 Cultural & Citizenship; Cairns Gabby 12 Academic - Bronze; Cairns Gabby 12 First in Subject- Certificate II Hospitality; Campbell Grace 12 First in Subject- Certificate III Fitness; Coles Brianna 12 The Fell & Read Families' Prize for Excellence in Performing Arts; Coles Brianna 12 Academic - Silver; Coles Brianna 12 First in Subject- Maths A; Coles Brianna 12 First in Subject- Physics; Connelly Jasmine 12 Academic - Bronze; Cumner Jarod 12 Toshiba School Based Apprentice or Trainee of the Year; Cumner Jarod 12 Cultural & Citizenship; Delroy Paris 12 Academic - Bronze; Dennis Rory 12 First in Subject- Physical Education; Dennis Rory 12 Cultural & Citizenship; Dennis Rory 12 Academic - Platinum; Dennis Rory 12 First in Subject- Accounting; Dennis Rory 12 Rotary All Rounder Award - Male Yr 12; Dowling Eli 12 First in Subject - Game Design; Dowling Eli 12 Academic - Bronze; Duong Julia 12 Cultural & Citizenship; Gilmore Jordanna 12 Academic - Bronze; Gresham Nicholas 12 Academic - Bronze; Grosskopf Shakirra 12 Rotary All Rounder; Grosskopf Shakirra 12 Academic - Bronze; Gunn Faith 12 Academic - Bronze; Harch Alex 12 Academic - Bronze; Harch Alex 12 TB Hamilton Encouragement Award in Industrial Technology & Design- Furnishing; Harvey Isaac 12 Academic - Bronze; Hausknecht Billie 12 First in Subject - Aquatic Practices; Jacobson Georgia 12 Academic - Gold; Jacobson Georgia 12 The Leslie Family Memorial Award; Lanham Olivia 12 First in Subject- Rural Operations; Lanham Olivia 12 Gold Town Driving School Agriculture Service Award; Lanham Olivia 12 First in Subject - Agricultural Practices; Lanham Olivia 12 Cultural & Citizenship; Lanham Olivia 12 Class of 1950 - 1951 Top Citizenship Award; Lee Natalya 12 Academic - Bronze; Lee Natalya 12 Australian Defence Force Leadership and Team Work Award- Long Tan: Yr 12; Lee Natalya 12 First in subject- Music; Lee Natalya 12 George Hooyer Memorial Prize Award; Lobegeier Jake 12 Academic - Silver; Lobegeier Jake 12 First in Subject- Business Communication Technology; Marschke Kasey 12 First in Subject- Hospitality Practices; Medland-McGrath Courtney 12 Academic - Bronze; Moraghan Kaitlyn 12 Academic - Bronze; Moraghan Kaitlyn 12 First in Subject- Ancient History; Moraghan Kaitlyn 12 Sven Condon Memorial Prize for Excellence in English & Humanities; Neal Emily 12 First in Subject- Hospitality Studies; Neal Emily 12 Academic - Bronze; Neal Emily 12 Cultural & Citizenship; Neal Emily 12 Class of 1950 - 1951 Top Citizenship Award; Nelson Renae 12 Academic - Bronze; Nelson Renae 12 Cultural & Citizenship; Nelson Renae 12 Yr 12 LOWES Vocational Education Bursary; Neumann Meagan 12 Cultural & Citizenship; Noon Grace 12 First in Subject- Industrial Skills; Nord Jonathon 12 Academic - Bronze; Notting Tiana 12 First in Subject- Visual Art in Practice; Pagel Stacey 12 Class of 1950 - 1951 Top Citizenship Award; Pagel Stacey 12 Cultural & Citizenship; Palmer Lauren 12 Academic - Bronze; Paterson Isabella 12 Academic - Bronze; Phelan Natalie 12 First in Subject- Maths B; Phelan Natalie 12 First in Subject- Maths C; Phelan Natalie 12 Dr Lex Ferguson Centenary Science Scholarship Yr 12; Phelan Natalie 12 Apex DUX of School; Phelan Natalie 12 Academic - Platinum; Phelan Natalie 12 First in Subject- Chemistry; Phelan Natalie 12 First in subject- English; Phelan Natalie 12 Walker & Johannessen Award for Excellence in Science & Mathematics; Poulsen Jai 12 Academic - Bronze; Preston Felicity 12 Academic - Bronze; Rhodes Ella 12 First in Subject- Recreational Studies; Rhodes Ella 12 Baldwin Cartwright Excellence in Legal Studies & Business Education; Rhodes Ella 12 Academic - Bronze; Richards Lyla 12 Phoenix Hotel Excellence in Hospitality; Ringland Lily 12 First in Subject- Visual Art; Ringland Lily 12 Cultural & Citizenship; Rooks Shelby 12 Academic - Bronze; Schoonhoven Brianna 12 Academic - Silver; Shaw Jordy 12 Academic - Bronze; Shaw Jordy 12 Cultural & Citizenship; Southern Kieran 12 Academic - Bronze; Stuart Jared 12 Academic - Bronze; Tomkinson Faith 12 First in Subject- Home Economics; Tomkinson Taylah 12 Academic - Bronze; Tomkinson Taylah 12 First in Subject- Certificate II Business; Treeby Ricky 12 Academic - Bronze; Treeby Ricky 12 TB Hamilton Encouragement Award in Industrial Technology & Design- Engineering; Van Doren Brianna 12 Academic - Bronze; Van Doren Brianna 12 Cultural & Citizenship; Van Doren Brianna 12 Class of 1950 - 1951 Top Citizenship Award; Van Doren Brianna 12 Kay Whitfield Herdsmen Award; Warren Reece 12 First in Subject- Graphics; Warren Reece 12 Academic - Silver; Warren Reece 12 First in Subject- Biology; Warren Reece 12 First in Subject- Marine Studies; White Shanae 12 Academic - Silver; White Shanae 12 First in Subject - English Communication; Window Nicholas 12 Cultural & Citizenship; Window Nicholas 12 Class of 1950 - 1951 Top Citizenship Award; Window Nicholas 12 Gold Town Driving School Agriculture Service Award.

PRINCIPAL'S REPORT

GYMPIE State High School principal Anthony Lanskey's address:

Good evening and welcome to Gympie State High School's 2018 Awards Night; our celebration of student success across the school year.

I would like to welcome our special guests and supporters.

Welcome to:

Our Federal Member for Wide Bay Mr Llew O'Brien and his wife Sharon;

Mrs Michelle Perrett on behalf of her husband Mr Tony Perrett, the Member for Gympie;

Gympie Region Deputy Mayor Cr Bob Leitch and Councillor Dan Stewart;

Our Parents and Citizens' Executive - President Mr Malcolm Dodt; Secretary Mrs Anette Bambling, and Treasurer Mr Paul Norris;

Aunty Lillian Burke our adopted elder and Honorary Fellow of the University of the Sunshine Coast; I had the honour of speaking at the ceremony where Aunty Lillian was awarded her Fellowship and would again like to congratulate Aunty Lillian on this deserved recognition. Thank you for your welcome.

My Principal colleagues from Gympie's State Schools, Mr Jackson Dodd - James Nash SHS, Mrs Desley Kirby Tin Can Bay SS, Mrs Allison Wright Mary Valley State College, Mr Ben Ryan Monkland SS.

Dr Ken Young - USC;

Mr Duncan Inglis - Principal Gympie Flexible Learning Centre;

Welcome also to immediate Past Principal - Mr Murray Wegner.

To the many supporters of Gympie State High listed on the program, to our Staff, Parents and most importantly the Students of Gympie State High; welcome.

In my fourth year as principal of this great school I am proud to provide a brief snapshot of the 2018 school year - and what a year it has been.

I could wax lyrical on the many successes of our school over the course of the year. From whole school recognition as Gympie Chamber of Commerce's 'Educator of the Year' to community pursuits such as hosting the Gympie Cadet group, last week's Relay for Life, the Red Shield Appeal, to our Year 6 transitions, Highlights program and work with feeder primary schools, our Second Paddock to Plate Dinner showcasing the talents of our agriculture, hospitality and music excellence programs; our industry partnerships; success on the sporting field in volleyball, Futsal and Rugby League and of course the academic and vocational accomplishments of the students we are recognising tonight. I could go on but I will let tonight's proceedings tell the story of student success in 2018.

I am once again supported by a short highlights presentation, created by our resident filmmaker Rory Dennis. Rory is a talented young man and I thank him for his work on this and other presentations during his time here at Gympie High.

Firstly, congratulations to the many award recipients this evening and the wonderful example you set for our school. As I said in our newsletter last week, tonight is our chance to recognise those who strive to be their best each and every day. It is no surprise that the students who cross the stage tonight are our best attenders, our best contributors to school life and all follow our expectations of being Respectful, Responsible, Safe, Learners in everything that they do.

2018 has been somewhat of a watershed year for Gympie State High. It has been a year where our values of Success, Diversity, Resilience and Tradition have certainly come to the fore.

It has been a year where we as a school community have ridden the highs and lows of the challenges facing all modern schools and have continued to stand firm on the high expectations our community has of our school.

It has been a year of tradition where we have connected with students from years past through several reunions - the last of which was the class of 1958 who returned to our school in September after graduating 60 years ago. It was wonderful to see that these alumni still hold our school dear to their hearts.

The tradition of our school was also recognised through B, C and D Blocks being added to the Queensland State Heritage Register as the first examples of mid-twentieth century educational buildings constructed by the state government.

We are proud that there has been over 100 years of schooling on this site and that our buildings form part of our town's rich history. We continue to work towards providing the best possible facilities for our students and staff. Work has concluded on our ½ million dollar upgrade to the farm facilities, the renewal of our tennis courts, the refurbishment of the administration building and staffrooms and with the ongoing air conditioning of classrooms thanks to the generous support of our wonderful P&C.

While we hold tradition as a key value and honour the past, 2018 has been a year of looking forward. A year where we have reflected on our last 4 years in order to set in motion the steps we need to take to make our school even better.

The Quadrennial School Review, where our school community reflects on the last 4 years and then plans for the future, has allowed us to look at what we as a community want our school to be in 2022.

As Mahatma Gandhi said, "The future depends on what you do today."

The work our students, parents, staff and community have completed this year will allow us to build the future we want for this great school.

Our vision as a learning community that grows young people of integrity, compassion and wisdom, who honour our past and build our future sets the direction for the years ahead. This sits perfectly with the core values that have guided our school for decades.

To achieve this vision, our school will focus on three key areas - Successful Students, Quality Staff and an Engaged Community.

Our focus will be on building capable, confident, and resilient learners - who value education.

This will be supported by quality staff - skilful, confident, passionate, innovative professionals in and out of the classroom.

And we will actively foster dynamic partnerships with the wider community. We want and need our parents and community to be active partners in the life of the school. The crucial partnership, where parents and school work positively and purposefully together, is fundamental to the success of every child.

Gympie High has provided quality education for Gympie families for well over a century and our goal of Excellence in Public Education - Proud of Place and Purpose is reflected in the continued success of students past and present.

Abraham Lincoln once said that the best way to predict the future is to create it. I am confident that this new plan is our opportunity to create the future we want for our school.

I would like to sincerely thank our P&C executive of President Mal Dodt, Secretary Anette Bambling and Treasurer Paul Norris. They provide sage advice on issues affecting our school, work tirelessly and passionately for our staff and students; and I would like to pass on my personal thanks for your support and dedication.

In thanking the Executive I would like to take a moment to recognise the dedication of Anette Bambling with 2018 seeing the last Bambling child complete Year 12. I believe Anette and Roger have had students at Gympie High continuously since 1994 and you have become part of our extended family. Your passion for our school - especially our students and staff - and the positivity you bring to not only the P&C but to school life has been an example to all. Can I say that just because Edward is finishing up doesn't mean you have to as well! Sincerely, thank you for the decades of service you have given to our school. And thank you for the beautiful flower arrangements we see here this evening.

As we celebrate success tonight, we all need to remember that none of the opportunities provided to the students of Gympie High can happen without the dedicated staff and supportive parents who go above and beyond for our students.

I am very lucky to have a quality team of school leaders, teachers, administration, facilities and support staff who all work tirelessly to ensure our students have access to a quality education. Education is not a job, it is a vocation and I thank all of my staff for the work done in and out of the classroom for the young people of our community.

Each year at this time, we say a sad farewell to a number of long standing staff members who have made significant contributions to education and particularly to our school.

Tonight we thank and farewell Jewell Polkinghorne, Liza Cameron, Robyn Cook and Dom Power for their service to Gympie High.

Dom Power - our resident sound and lighting man - leaves after us 5 years - all the best for the next phase of your career.

Robyn Cook - who continues as our archivist - retired earlier this year after over 3 decades of service to the school.

Jewell Poklinghorne has taught at Gympie High for 17 years working with students with a disability in classroom and leadership roles. I thank her for her passionate advocacy and support of the diverse range of students in our school and wish her the best in a long and enjoyable retirement.

Liza Cameron - our Industry Liaison Officer - leaves us after 15 years. At last week's Employers' Breakfast I spoke about the hundreds of young women and men Liza has supported into life pathways - many of whom would not have found success without her support, guidance and forthright conversations. We wish you the very best and thank you for all you have done for our community.

So what lies ahead for 2019?

Our state's senior schooling system transitions to the new Queensland Certificate of Education for the class of 2020, commencing next year as they enter Year 11. Gympie High is ready for this transition with our staff and students prepared for the new QCE while ensuring the final cohort completing Year 12 on the present OP system will continue to receive the very best senior programs on offer. Our senior outcomes in terms of QCE completion, tertiary admission and transition to the workforce and training will continue to improve.

We will continue to set high standards in behaviour and achievement for all.

We will continue to engage our wonderful community to provide our students with the best possible learning experiences.

And we will continue the positive journey towards creating a future where all in our great school are proud of this place and of our purpose.

Congratulations again to our award recipients and enjoy your evening.