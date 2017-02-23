Gympie High 2017 Leaders

THE 2017 Gympie High Investiture Ceremony was held Monday with the presentation of student leaders across all aspects of the school life.

Gympie Regional Mayor Mick Curran and principal Anthony Lanskey spoke to the audience of parents, students and staff about the importance of leadership and service to the community.

"At Gympie High we are blessed with quality students prepared to give back to our community and, in this day and age, it is important that we do not underestimate the ability of young people to make a difference to our world,” Mr Lanskey said.

"To our leaders both junior and senior: you take up important positions today that can make a real difference to our school and community.

"You are leaders across all aspects of our school life and I look forward to the new ideas you have for our school and the passion and positivity you can bring to your respective roles.

"There is an old idiom about leadership which says 'Leaders cast a long shadow'.

"In simple terms, the saying is about the influence leaders have on those they lead.

"The most effective leaders are aware of the shadows they cast and have learned how to ensure their messages match their actions.

"As leaders we look to you to model desired behaviours.

"The shadow is in reality a reflection of everything a leader does and says.

"It also means that in many ways leaders are never off duty.

"The power to influence those around you and the future of our school is impacted by how you lead.

"In many ways your success in becoming a leader has been all about growing yourself.

"Now that you are a leader, your success will be about growing others.

"As a leader in 2017, I ask you, what is the shadow you will cast?”