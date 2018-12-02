Menu
No denying it was hotter than a rattlesnake's butt in a wagon rut today.
News

Gympie heat not even close to December record

by Donna Jones
2nd Dec 2018 5:46 PM
WHILE it may have felt like your face was melting off today, we have a long way to go in Gympie to beat the December record.

That distinction goes to Boxing Day 2001 when the mercury climbed to 42 degrees.

Still, 38.7 degrees is hot enough and with the dew point sitting at 20 degrees with a humidity of 40 per cent, meteorologist for the Bureau of Meteorology Harry Clark may have been over simplifying it a little to say it was a bit "uncomfortable” today.

Thankfully, that situation is due to ease with a cool change predicted for Tuesday.

As of 4pm, that low pressure system over the Pacific was upgraded to category 1 Tropical Cyclone Owen.

At 5pm it was located about 545km east northeast of Willis Island and 990km east northeast of Cairns.

While TC Owen is expected to be upgraded to category 2 early Monday, the system is likely to drift slowly south until Monday afternoon or evening, and is then expected to turn and move slowly to the west and commence a weakening trend.

TC Owen is not predicted to pose much of a threat to the Queensland coast and should remain well off the coast until it weakens later in the week.

