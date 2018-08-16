Gympie has their say as daylight debate winds back up again

Queenslanders have voiced their opinion on daylight saving and why it shouldn't be re-introduced.

Queenslanders have voiced their opinion on daylight saving and why it shouldn't be re-introduced. Contributed

GYMPIE residents have hit back at suggestions Queensland should introduce daylight saving after a YouGov Galaxy poll showed 55 per cent were in favour.

The Gympie Times took to Facebook to find out what the community thought of the issue with a resounding 'No' mentioned in more than 244 comments.

Jan Hasthorpe suggested those who wanted daylight savings to start work earlier.

"No. If you want more daylight get up an hour earlier. Ask you boss if you can start an hour earlier and finish an hour earlier,” she said.

"Town people need to think of the poor farmers. They are the ones that will be affected the most.”

Kym Walsh queried why daylight savings would be introduced after failing in the past.

"No, we tried it last time and it doesn't work in such a large state,” she said.

"We can't forget North Queensland as well it was bad enough here.”

The last referendum on the issue was 25 years ago when people voted 54.5 per cent to 45.5 per cent not to join the rest of the eastern seaboard states in putting the clocks forward an hour each summer.

The new poll result will put more pressure on the State Government to revisit the issue - and possibly put it to a public vote - with business and tourism leaders already pushing for change.

Those who agree with daylight savings believe it will be beneficial to the state.

David Jones believes the tourism industry should back the idea.

"Yes it needs to happen, get with the rest of the eastern seaboard,” he said.

"All the rubbish about the poor farmers and curtains fading is just ridiculous.”

The Australian Industry Group has written to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington seeking a fresh assessment of the costs of not aligning Queensland time with New South Wales and Victoria from October to April each year.

Queensland Tourism Industry Council CEO Daniel Gschwind said a community discussion should be held.

"Western Queensland has its own perspective because there is a genuine difference with sunlight hours, but it really makes no sense that there are different time zones on the east coast simply because of a state border,” Mr Gschwind said.

Calls will be made later this year in relation to bringing daylight saving back to Queensland.