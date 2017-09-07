28°
Gympie happy snappers to host state comp

Male Blue Superb Wren by Ken Chapman is one of the artworks on display at the Queensland Interclub Competition at the gallery this Sunday.
Male Blue Superb Wren by Ken Chapman is one of the artworks on display at the Queensland Interclub Competition at the gallery this Sunday.

GYMPIE Camera Club will host the 2017 Queensland Interclub Photography Competition on Sunday starting at 9am

The annual event is a competition where Photography Clubs throughout Queensland compete and show off their photographic skills to other clubs.

The competition consists of digital images only and the entries are displayed on the large screen, judged by a panel of three judges who are all accredited by the Photographic Society of Queensland.

Subjects chosen for the competition are, minimalism, nature, people, scapes, self portrait, sport and open.

The open section is for those photographers that have not reached A Grade level in their club.

The Queensland Interclub Competition 2017 is being held at the Gympie Regional Council Art Gallery Workshop room at the rear of the gallery at 39 Nash St, Gympie. There will be a $5 entry fee to help cover the room rental. Morning tea is supplied. A lucky door prize and multi-raffle draws will be carried out through the day.

A club spokesperson said anyone was welcome to attend.

"Gympie Camera Club wishes to invite visitors and those interested in photography to come along and enjoy the showing of amazing images of photographers from all over Queensland,” the spokesperson said.

Topics:  competition gympie camera club gympie regional art gallery photography whatson whats on gympie

