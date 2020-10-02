Gympie Hammers unveil ‘one of a kind’ new training equipment

The Gympie Hammers have launched their exclusive new training vessels, designed to improve all aspects of rugby skills.

RUGBY UNION: The Gympie Hammers ticked off a huge milestone for their 2020 season this week by unveiling new, state of the art and totally unique “training vessels” to boost player skills.

The vessels, which debuted yesterday afternoon at a Hammers training session at Albert Park, were designed specifically to train intricate rugby skills in juniors from as young as 10 right up to 18.

Hammers president Jason McPherson said the vessels would offer multiple benefits to the club well beyond the final stages of the current season.

Gympie Hammers girls Layla Milligan, Stella Crumblin and Georgina Simpson with Gympie Hammers President Jason McPherson

“We’ve gone out and worked with a company to get them specifically designed for training rugby skills, all the skills you need to develop,” McPherson said.

“We’ll use them as training vessels and also use them as fundraising opportunities for the club. We want to share these with local schools so they can use them at their events.

“There’s two of them, one has been developed for kids up to 10 years old and the other for between 10 and 18 years.

“When we set them up in training sessions it’s set up like a circuit and covers a bit of everything, run, jump, pass, tackle and so forth.

“When players get to the vessel it’s about getting their body height right to carry the ball, tackling, cleaning out, basic rules that need to become second nature in rugby.”

McPherson said the club was proud to have contributed heavily to securing the equipment with the success of past fundraisers.

The Gympie Hammers and Nambour Toads battled it out in last month’s action-packed Bone of Contention match at Albert Park.

“We’ve had very limited fundraising opportunities because of the lack of home games and the other issues we have to face with field allocation,” he said.

“We’re quite proud to say that even with every hurdle we’ve had to face we’ve still met our target and can now offer something unique to our supporters.

“We’ve registered the design so it’s a Hammers trademark, and we plan to market the vessels to other clubs as a new fundraising opportunity.”

With three weeks to go in the junior calendar, the senior Hammers sides all face the prospect of tasting finals action later in the year.

McPherson said the mens seniors were sitting second on the league table at present, the women's seniors in fourth and the Under-17 women leading their competition.

The Hammers recently saw a thrilling day of Albert Park fixtures, topped off with a win in the Bone of Contention match against the Nambour Toads.

The match was also a final farewell for local rugby legend Bryce “Skip” Henderson, as he took to the field for the last match of a stellar 643-game career.