Gympie Hammers tested in Noosa Sevens

STRONG SIDE: Gympie's Krystal Johnston tries to break through the USC line of defence.

STRONG SIDE: Gympie's Krystal Johnston tries to break through the USC line of defence. LEEROY TODD

THE Gympie Hammers rugby sevens teams have performed admirably in the Noosa Sevens International Rugby Festival with wins against top teams.

The women's team played three games in their social division, of which they recorded two losses and a win, which landed them in fourth place in a pool of eight.

The women went down 15-17 to Brothers Rockhampton and 5-21 against the Noosa Dolphins.

LOVE SPORT? FOLLOW THE TOPIC BY CLICKING HERE.

They showed their class, however, when they beat GPS Ladies 14-7.

The men faced Maroochydore Colts in the semi-final, losing out 26-14.

The men recorded two wins and a loss on their way to the finals after they finished 2nd in their pool of four. The men's social competition was split into three pools of four teams.

In their pool, Gympie won 17-5 against The Untouchables and 39-0 against the Pyongyang Prawns. Their only loss in the group stage was 31-0 to Noosa Dolphins.

The Hammers' Sean Dixon said his team was unlucky against Maroochydore.

"The boys played well against some well drilled teams,” he said.

"Put in a really good showing to finish 4th from 12 teams and make the cup finals. Were unfortunate in the cup semi to come up against a youthful Maroochydore who ran away with it with a couple of break away tries.”

He said the tournament was a success for Gympie, as well as a broader sense in regards to the sport.

"It was a great event despite the weather, everyone enjoyed themselves and all games were played in good spirit,” Dixon said.

"Best moment was the third pool game where we needed a big score to make the cup final and the boys cut loose and put one of the biggest scores of the day on good quality opposition.”