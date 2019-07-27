Gympie Hammers flyhalf one step closer to professional dream

RUGBY UNION: Gympie Hammers flyhalf is a step closer to her dream of playing union professionally after she was selected in the Stringrays under-15 girls training squad.

The Sunshine Coast Stingrays play in the Queensland Country championship. Next Sunday will be the first of four trial games where 12 girls will be selected for the under-15s squad.

From a group of 50 players, Gympie's Paige Turrisi, 15, was one of 18 to be selected for the training squad.

Rugby Union - Paige Turrisi, 15 selected in the Stringrays under-15s squad. Bec Singh

"I heard about the competition and I thought I would go to the Sunshine Coast and try out for the team,” she said.

"I was hoping I had a shot but I didn't know what to expect because it was my first time.

"The training side was announced on Facebook and I was so happy, 'I was like Mum, I made it.

"It was pretty exciting. I have always had a passion for rugby and I was happy for myself because I had pushed myself to do it and got in.”

The Gympie Hammers flyhalf was playing out of position but she said she wants to be a versatile player for the team.

"(In the first game) I was in the forwards and then in the second game I was back to flyhalf,” she said.

"I would say the two positions are different, I don't really play forward. I guess they put me there to see how I would go and it is a lot different.

"I have been shuffled around as a forward before not as a set position but I do still prefer the backline because that is my main position. I would be open to any position, since I have played in the forwards.”

With the first game played next Sunday, Turrisi is vying for a spot in the final 12.

"It is definitely my first goal,” she said.

"I am going to work hard to try and get it. I am hoping to improve and learn more skills.

"Even if I don't make the team there is plenty I can still learn and it is a big opportunity.”

It has been four years since Turrisi stepped onto a rugby field and one of her biggest inspirations was her stepbrother Matthew Kelly.

"He played rugby and he was the one that got me into it. He plays for the Noosa Dolphins and goes away for Queensland Country and I want to follow through his footsteps,” she said.

"I started playing at school after watching my brother and ever since then I just loved it. It is a great game because of the people you meet and how you can clear our head and it teaches you so many things.

"I have have learnt leadership and communicating as a team with your peers and encouraging everyone to do their best and keeping your head up. It has taught me a lot.”

The teenager is aiming to play for the women's rugby 7s competition.

"It is the first big level of rugby I have gotten to, I have just started playing club this year,” she said.

"Playing professionally is the ultimate goal but this is the first step towards that dream.”