Gympie Hammers conquer Sunshine Coast

THE Gympie Harlow and Hampton Hammers Women's Sevens team have been crowned Champions after 29-0 hammering of Maroochydore in Caloundra on Friday night.

The Hammers won the six team competition with 34 points after 9 rounds, recording seven wins and two losses.

The side, which consists largely of beginners, experienced their only losses at the hands of experienced rivals, Noosa.

They beat every other team, including Maroochydore, Caloundra, and both University of the Sunshine Coast teams.

The Gympie players have been training consistently since May, with the Sevens tournament filling the void in the rugby off-season.

The win is reward for that hard work the players have put in, who also took part in the recent International Noosa Sevens tournament last month.

Hammers captain Bec Briggs said the team deserved their triumph, which was down to the momentum and culture they have instilled in the team.

"We warmed up as normal no different, but our attitudes and the respect we all have for each other, as players, was stronger and we were there determined to take home that trophy we had worked hard for all season,” she said.

"We went out on that field and we just dominated. Every pass connected every tackle there was support every break we made we had support it was amazing to watch even he crowd was behind us.”

She said the team is bursting with talent, the fact of which is not going unnoticed.

"I had a few compliments about my players and how I sure know hot to recruit.

"I just said Gympie has a lot of amazing talent.”

Caito Sing has been selected to play for the Queensland Emerging Team and only started playing Sevens in May.

Sing went from never having played a game of rugby in her life, to state representative in less than a year.

"It is so awesome hearing people say to me how inspiring and how good my team plays together,” she said.

"I cannot wait to see what we will bring next season.”