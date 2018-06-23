Gympie Hammer Noosa

ON POINT: Hammers' women side celebrate a hard fought victory over Noosa. Back: Jess Dobson, Bec Whitfield, Shanae Ollier, Elisha Young and Caito Sing. Middle: Jemma Lee, Joelene Scott, Caitlin Urwin, Georgia Zemanek, Elisha Gallaher and (front) Millie Corbet.

RUGBY UNION: The Gympie Hammers' women side will be hungry for another win after bringing Noosa's undefeated streak to an end today.

With both teams having a similar style of play it was always going to be a battle but the Gympie girls muscled in defence and their quick backs were able to get through some holes and secure a 22-20 victory.

The impressive big hits from the forward pack lifted the side through those crucial minutes and speedy backs of Noosa were kept quiet by the Hammers.

Noosa met a different Gympie side to one they versed in the season opener.

Caito Sing moves the ball towards the speedy backs. Rebecca Singh

"It was good to beat Noosa. The last time we played them they were one try up on us and it was a very long game,” Hammers' player Caito Sing said.

"They scored right at the end, so it was good to beat them today.”

Caitlin Urwin tries to go around the Noosa defensive line. Rebecca Singh

It was always going to be a tough game, with each team lifting for the contest.

"Both sides are really hard, they know what they are doing. They can play fast but this time we had it up on them,” Sing said.

Millie Corbet charges to stop Noosa. Rebecca Singh

"Comparing us together our speed is pretty similar, that is what we have up on most the other teams.

With a similar style of play, Gympie were quick to defend their line and not give any room to the Noosa backline.

Noosa's defence could not stop Hammers' Georgia Zemanek, who went over for a try. Rebecca Singh

"We are both small and fast and we use that to our advantage but we were focusing on their backs this game,” Sing said.

"You always have to be up there on them (Noosa backs), you can't let them get a few meters on you because they will go.”

Caito Sing, Nikki Tau and Elisha Gallaher celebrate a hard fought win. Rebecca Singh

Despite only having 11 players, Gympie Hammers vice-president Paul Blackburn said he could not be more proud of the side.

"We had one of our players turn up after the siren had gone (for the start of the first-half) and blooded three new players - Millie Corbet, Joelene Scott and Elisha Young,” he said.

Georgia Zemanek tries to get the ball to Hammers' quick backline Rebecca Singh

"Two of the new girls had never played union before but they all played out of their skin.”

It was not just the Hammers' defence which should be focused on, their attacking structure led to some great tries.

Caito Sing leads the Hammers' defence. Rebecca Singh

"We defended well but where possible our girls attacked and the attacking structure was fantastic. Some well planned, well laid out tries were scored on the back of that (attacking structure),” Blackburn said.

The Hammers' women were not the only ones taking to the field, the men's side started the second part of their season, versing USC.

What a tackle by Millie Corbet. Rebecca Singh

It was 22-nil at the half way mark but the Hammers' did not give up and were able get some points on the board in the last 20 minutes.

Despite going down 22-19, Hammers coach Jason McPherson said there were a lot of positives to come out of that game.

Bec Whitfield runs away to hopefully secure a Hammers' victory. Rebecca Singh

"The last 20 minutes we played rugby. The first 50 was probably the worst rugby we have played all year,” he said.

"We Just went away from the little things that have got us success in the last three weeks, we had a two week bye amongst that and that just really disrupted the whole season.

"But there are no excuses.”

In the dying stages of the game, Bec Whitfield and Caitlin Urwin muscle up in defence. Rebecca Singh

Ex-Hammer's player Lochalyin Brown, playing his first season for USC, played his first game against his old club.

Despite wearing different colours, he says deep down he would always be a Gympie Hammer.

"It was pretty intense and it was a bit physical but in the back of my mind I knew they were coming for me,” Brown said.

"Getting a win over the old club is a bit of a bragging right until we play them again. It's a great rivalry but what was said and done on the field was left there.

"You can take the boy out of Gympie but you can't take Gympie out of the boy.”

The Hammers' women side will be preparing for a physical game against Caloundra next Saturday at Maroochydore.