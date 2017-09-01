Gympie had its hottest winter days on record

IT'S official - Gympie had it's hottest winter days on record, while the Cooloola Coast at Double Island Point recorded its driest winter ever.

Data released by the Bureau of Meteorology yesterday showed that Gympie's average maximum temperature through winter was 24.3 degrees, two degrees more than the average and knocking off 98 years of records.

Double Island Point recorded its hottest winter days and nights on record, recording an average of 21.9 degrees during the days and 16.3 degrees during the nights.

Just 48.4mm of rain fell at Double Island Point, well below the winter average of 264.9mm, while at Rainbow Beach the driest winter in 25 years recorded just 84.6mm of rain.

Gympie had only 37.4mm of rain all winter, also shockingly below the region's winter average of 152.5mm.

BoM forecaster Sam Campbell said the hot, dry winter can be explained by the persistent high pressure systems sitting over southern Australia during June, July and August.

He said the systems maintained a warm stagnant air mass over much of the continent and the lack of wind changes to push the air masses added to the dry.

He said spring looks slightly more promising in terms of rainfall for the region.

"We're expecting a slight increase of a wetter than average spring,” he said.

"Temperatures are likely to be slightly above average for the day and above average for the nights.”

The BOM update revealed more than 190 records were broken for the lowest amount of rainfall in June, while 72 highest daily maximum temperature records were smashed during July across the nation.

Climate Council CEO Amanda McKenzie said the hottest winter in history was very concerning, given 2017's string of broken climate records including the hottest July (mean maximum temperatures).