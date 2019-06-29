Gympie gymnasts set for state club championships

Gymnastics - left to right Jasmine Hunt, Shyanne Godfrey, Mason Topp, Skylah Dodd and Ella Bowls prepare for State Club Championships. Absent Georgia Nugent and Jayden Hunt.

GYMNASTICS: Seven Gympie gymnasts (five girls and two boys) vie for the title of Queensland Club Champion at the State Club Championships at Caloundra on Sunday.

Almost 1,200 gymnasts descend in the Sunshine Coast for the championships which started on Friday and continue to Tuesday, July 2.

Jasmine Hunt, Shyanne Godfrey, Mason Topp, Skylah Dodd, Ella Bowles, Georgia Nugent and Jayden Hunt are the Special Olympics competitors.

Coach Natalie Upshall said she was hoping they would do well.

"They have all put in the hard yards and they are quite strong. They boys group is a smaller comp than the girls but I believe they will all do well,” she said.

"No matter what they come home with they will be excited and they should be, they have worked really hard to get where they are.”

Gymnastics Queensland Chief Executive Officer Kym Dowdell said the annual Women's Artistic Gymnastics and Men's Artistic Gymnastics State Club Championships would also feature the much-anticipated Border Challenge competition and Special Olympics also scheduled as part of the event.

"This event is a special one on the gymnastics calendar because gymnasts have the opportunity to work together as part of a team, rather than as individuals, which encourages comradery and strengthens club spirit,” she said.

"Highly skilled athletes aged from 6 to 33 years will be out to prove that their club is the best in the state.

"More than 780 female gymnasts will show their athleticism and skill on apparatus such as vault, uneven bars and balance beam as well as completing floor routines throughout the event.

Gymnastics head coach Natalie Upshall. Rebecca Singh

"Our 285 male gymnasts will also take to the floor for their routines, as well as compete in rings, pommel horse, vault, parallel bars, and horizontal bar.”

The event is held at the Caloundra Indoor Stadium, North Street, Golden Beach.

Tickets for children under-18 is free and tickets are $15 for adults and can be bought at the door.