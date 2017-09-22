Gympie gymnasts return from state titles

Gymnastics: Back from Left: Ivy Dugdale, Olivia Speed, Gracie Bunn, Bella Wright, Dillyn Blackburn, Asha Whincop, Monique Webbe, Georgie Bunn, Lilly Carswell, (front) Luke Murley, Melissa Vowles, Will Tooley, Elisabeth Younger and Nathan Smith.

Gymnastics: Back from Left: Ivy Dugdale, Olivia Speed, Gracie Bunn, Bella Wright, Dillyn Blackburn, Asha Whincop, Monique Webbe, Georgie Bunn, Lilly Carswell, (front) Luke Murley, Melissa Vowles, Will Tooley, Elisabeth Younger and Nathan Smith. Renee Albrecht

GYMPIE'S young gymnasts have returned from the State Junior Championships in Brisbane, which ran from Saturday to Tuesday afternoon.

While the Gympie contingent did not receive any podiums, the group outperformed their efforts on previous years and broke many personal records.

Gympie Gymnastics' Teagan Cleary said the gymnasts had a fantastic weekend competing.

"Our Gymnasts had the best time competing on such a big stage,” Cleary said.

"This was the first time many of them have competed at states and they all did extremely well.

"The girls achieved many personal best scores.

"Our boys had a lot of fun at their first State Championships.

"I'm very proud of the way they represented the club at such a big event,” she said. "It was a tough competition with some divisions with over 80 athletes in them.”

Some of our high achievers were Georgie Bunn with ninth place on Vault in Level 4 Open and Dillyn Blackburn, 14, placing nineteenth all around in the level 6 Open division.

"I was much happier with my Vault on the second day of competition,” Dillyn Blackburn said.

Blackburn also competed on the level 6 Sunshine Coast team that placed third on Floor Exercise and fifth place all around.

"I am really happy that I didn't have any falls at all throughout the competition,” Elisabeth Younger said.

"I had a great time, it was a lot of fun,” Melissa Vowles, 11, said.

"It was a great experience and I'm glad I had the chance to compete at such a major competition,” 15-year-old Ivy Dugdale added.

The young athletes now hit the mats back in the gym to progress through their levels ahead of next year's state championships.

"I'm really looking forward to working on new skills for level 7 now,” Lilly Carswell, 14, said.

Cleary said the championships were a positive note to close the 2017 competition season.

"They're more motivated than ever now to get back in the gym and train hard, upgrade existing skills and work towards new skills for the next level,” she said.