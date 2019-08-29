Gympie gymnasts grab 5 medals at state champs

GYMNASTICS: Four Gympie gymnasts won a swag of medals at the recent Queensland state championships.

Nathan Smith, Ruby-Star Dwyer, Ryan Bailey and Madelyn McDonald travelled to the Gold Coast for the 2019 Acrobatic, Aerobic, Trampoline and Rhythmic Gymnastics State Championships.

Smith set the bar high by winning gold in the trampoline and double mini trampoline, Dwyer won silver in trampoline and double mini trampoline, Bailey bronze in trampoline and McDonald fourth in trampoline.

"It is always the goal to make finals in states,” coach Elissa Lyon said.

"The training they do here compared to the clubs in Brisbane who only focus on trampoline, they were very competitive.

"The hope is always that they can pull off their routines in competitions. We always train like it is comp so in that environment they can rely on their muscle memory and perform the same as if they were at training.”

This was McDonald's first state competition and she said it was a step up from local comps.

"There was so many more competitors, it was a lot bigger than inter club. It really was that next level,” she said.

"I just missed out on a medal but it has made me hungrier. There is another state championship next year and my goal is to get a medal.”

The feeling of getting the medals is something that will always stay with Smith.

"It was pretty incredible, I will never forget it,” he said.

"I was hoping to make finals but the medals were so unexpected. It was not until my name was called that I knew I got the medals.”

If his two gold medals were not a big enough feat, Smith was the only boy in tumbling finals where he finished seventh.