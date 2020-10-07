Gympie gym open to everyone for free next week

A group of young women taking a break together after a workout at the gym.

SNAP Fitness clubs across Australia will be open to the public for free training from Monday, October 12, to Sunday, October 18.

Snap Fitness clubs across Australia are hoping to get communities moving this Mental Health Week, with 200+ clubs across the country opening their doors for the public to train for free.

Advocates for the positive benefits physical activity has on mental health, Snap Fitness club owners are also fundraising for mental health charity LIVIN throughout October.

Snap Fitness Chief Executive Officer Chris Caldwell said he was excited to see what the fitness community can achieve by facilitating positive physical activity and open conversations around mental health.

“At Snap Fitness our goal has always been to have an all-encompassing approach to health and wellness – we know the strong links between physical and mental health,” said Mr Caldwell.

“The existing mental health issues our society is suffering has been heightened this year with the global pandemic, so it’s never been more important for the entire country to get behind this cause and do something to create positive change in their communities.”

Those who can’t make it to the gym, or who live in an area where gyms are still closed, are able to ‘take ten’ for their mental health with Snap Fitness and LIVIN running a virtual mediation session this Saturday 10 October via Facebook Live.

LIVIN Founder, Casey Lyons, said the partnership will give Australians a timely reminder to focus on their overall health and wellbeing, both physical and mental.

“2020 has been a challenging year for everyone, taking a serious toll on those who suffer from mental health issues and those who may be experiencing these issues for the first time,” said Casey Lyons.

“LIVIN was created to break the stigma of mental health and we are asking everyone to take some time to focus on their mental health this month.”

