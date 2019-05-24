Gympie gun midfielder back to lead team to victory

RETURNING: Gympie United Gladiators will welcome back their captain and midfielder, Liam Watson, for their clash against NYU today, as he returns from a hamstring injury.

FOOTBALL: The Gympie United Gladiators will be boosted for today's clash against Nambour Yandina United FC with the return of their captain, Liam Watson.

Watson missed a few weeks due to a hamstring injury and has played a couple games off the bench.

"Liam will be starting. He tested it (his hamstring) last weekend and it held up pretty good,” he said.

Gympie Gladiators 2019 - Kyle Nix coach/player. Bec Singh

"He's our midfielder but he is consistently good wherever he plays and he keeps his composure. Liam's a good traveller on the pitch. He will bring his composure and awareness and he is a good talker.”

With Nix's brothers (Korey and Kallum) in the NYU side it adds a bit of competition to the game.

"There is always a bit of rivalry there against them (NYU),” Nix said.

"Our game plan will be simple, just getting the basics right, concentrating for 90 minutes and staying focused.”

Despite being strong finishers in games, Nix is hoping his side can start the game well.

"We talked about it (starting well), we will look at how we warm up before the game and talk about what we are going to do,” Nix said.

"On the pitch we have to have a good first touch, getting the first throw in or corner and good tackle. It gives them confidence straight away.

Gympie Soccer - Korey, Kyle, Kallum Nix Troy Jegers

"I'd like us to get the result, we are currently fourth on the ladder pushing for third/second and NYU are third pushing for second and first place.”

After eight games, the Gladiators have won four, more than last season already, and Nix could not be more proud of his boys.

"They don't give up, I don't think that (finishing strong) will be a problem but we just need to start well and not have to be chasing,” he said.

"I want the lads to always cause problems for the opposition through our attacking players.”

NYU v Gladiators will kick off at 6pm at NYU field 1 today.