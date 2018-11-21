Gympie guest at coast product launch

Stay at Home Mum Jody Allen with Kelly Lavery, inventor of the Strucket, and Kim McCosker, author of the 4 Ingredients series of cookbooks.

GYMPIE'S Stay at Home Mum was one of the special guests at a Sunshine Coast launch event last week.

Mum's and bubs came together to celebrate the national launch of the Strucket (a combination strainer and bucket) and to raise awareness for Perinatal Anxiety and Depression Australia.

After three years of hard work, it has all paid off for inventor of the Strucket, mum of three, Kelly Lavery.

Alongside a crowd of supportive women, Kelly was joined by two iconic Australian women, Stay at Home Mum, Jody Allen and 4 Ingredients Author, Kim McCosker.

"I love what the Strucket is and it's incredible how many uses you can get out of a Strucket in all areas of the house,” Jody said.

"You can tell it was designed by a mum.

"There is so much support and love behind Kelly, and it shines through that she is so passionate and believes in what the Strucket can do.”

4 Ingredients Author, Kim McCosker knows better than anyone else what it is like to be a busy mum while also running a successful business.

"As a busy mum, anything at all that makes life easier is a great thing,” she said.

"New innovations, new creations and new products don't just happen overnight, and it has been a long journey for Kelly and the Strucket team but her passion shines through and to see the support she has received is fantastic.”

Morning Tea for the Mama's brought together Sunshine Coast and surrounding mothers for a morning of relaxing and pampering and also a reminder that there is always a support system around if ever needed.

PANDA is a charity that is close to the Strucket teams' heart and is supported yearly by the Stay at Home Mum team.

"They do a magical job and I wish more people knew about them,” Jody said.

"Postnatal depression has been around for a long, long time and is a problem for so many people, not just mothers.

"PANDA is so inclusive of all parents and it was incredible how many families supported the charity.”

Strucket has launched their pre-order facility on the website and orders will be shipped from December 1.

With Christmas right around the corner, Jody says she will put it at the top of her Christmas list this year.

"Go to the Strucket website and watch it in action,” she said.