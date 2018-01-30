Gympie group rejects any connection to RDA fraudster

Gympie Riding for Disabled has had nothing to do with the Qld organisation for 5 years, and nothing to do with fraudster Kerry Maclean ever, despite his Gympie connections, its president has clarified.

Gympie Riding for Disabled has had nothing to do with the Qld organisation for 5 years, and nothing to do with fraudster Kerry Maclean ever, despite his Gympie connections, its president has clarified. Renee Pilcher

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

ON BEHALF of Gympie and District Riding for the Disabled Association Incorporated (GDRDA), I would like to clarify a point in the article and let your readers and Facebook followers know that any association with Riding for the Disabled Association Queensland (RDAQ) was terminated at least five years ago; we have no connection, past or present, with Kerry Charles McLean.

(McLean was last week sent to jail for stealing $271,000 from the Riding for Disabled across Queensland in 2015 and 2016)

GDRDA started life as an independent organisation back in 1989 and, as it grew it became a member of RDAQ and RDAA.

About six years ago we decided to part ways with RDAQ because our needs and the support RDAQ offered were diverging.

GDRDA continues to give the pleasure and excitement of equine activities to people with disabilities in the Gympie region, and support to the parents, carers and volunteers, who all work together to maintain a happy and thriving organisation.

Riding for Disabled president Shena McDonald Riding for Disabled.

Shena Macdonald,

President GDRDA

Sugar not the single cause of obesity

INCREASE in obesity can be attributed to our modern lifestyle - not a single ingredient such as sugar.

While many will acknowledge Australia is facing a significant challenge in tackling increasing rates of obesity within the community, I am opposed to the introduction of a sugar (soft drink) tax in Australia.

Demonising one ingredient by singling it out as the root of all dietary issues, is a simplistic and therefore dangerous response to this modern health problem.

The increase in obesity can be attributed to our modern lifestyle of eating more and moving less - not a single ingredient such as sugar.

Sugar intake in Australia has declined since 1995 and Australians come close to meeting the World Health Organisation recommendation for added sugars (mean usual intake was 10.9% of daily energy consumed compared to the 10% recommended).

Australian Bureau of Statistics figures show that soft drink consumption in Australia is falling so it is illogical to suggest that a tax on this single product category could alone have an effect on obesity. The proportion of people consuming sugar-sweetened beverages dropped from 43% in 1995 to 34% in 2011-12 yet obesity rates are increasing.

Canegrowers supports empowering people with information to make healthy food choices across all food categories and respects that they have a responsibility to make choices for themselves.

Canegrowers is a strong supporter of the work done by governments in Australia to provide information about a healthy, balanced diet and exercise regime and we want to see this work continue to ensure that we work as a community to turn the tide on the obesity challenge.

Kerry Latter,

CEO Canegrowers Mackay

Funeral rip-offs appalling

SEVERAL weeks have now passed since news broke of issues in the Queensland funeral industry and dodgy practices from some operators.

And what have we heard from Annastacia Palaszczuk and her Government?

Nothing.

I wrote to Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath to pass on concerns that had been raised with us, and the response?

Nothing.

The LNP has been contacted by several operators in the Queensland funeral industry who are calling for dodgy practices to be stamped out.

This week we are meeting to discuss their concerns and any overhaul of the current laws or regulations.

People deserve nothing less than the dignity and respect of a proper burial and allegations of loved ones being ripped off through the funeral process are appalling.

Legitimate businesses who operate within the funeral industry also deserve to know that unscrupulous operators that breach the law, are fully investigated.

While industry seem willing to embrace reform, Labor is sitting by hoping the issue goes away.

It's not good enough and Queenslanders deserve better.

David Janetzki,

Shadow Attorney-General,

Shadow Minister for Justice