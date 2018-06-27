Gympie group cover lots of financial services, not just tax

CONNECTED: Dominique Schuh says there is a crossover in financial services.

SCHUH Group has been part of Gympie's financial landscape for quite some time.

Almost a decade ago, the group added another string to its bow with Dominique Schuh's division in charge of financial planning and wealth advice. But that's just part of the story.

"The main focus for the whole firm is to build wealth for families so that they have options with what they do with it,” Ms Schuh said.

There are four main ways to achieve this, she went on to explain, through minimising tax, creating or improving investments, reducing debt and preserving assets through inter-generational wealth transfers.

"We're all about creating and preserving wealth,” she said.

Ms Schuh said the group was in a unique position to offer objective advice because it is not aligned with any of the major financial institutions such as the big four banks or insurance companies.

Therefore the company can genuinely claim to provide unbiased advice.

"The litmus test for us is really when we ask ourselves 'what would we do in this client's situation?' Or what advice would we give to a family member if they were in this position?” she said.

The company currently employs more than 30 people in a variety of roles including CPAs, financial planners and administration support in order to meet the needs of a broad and varied client base.

"There's a lot of crossover between people's accounting and financial planning requirements. So depending on what the client's goals are, we feel we can meet a lot of their needs under the one roof.

"We feel we can provide a broad cross section of services and we have a really great team, many of whom have been with us for a long time, bringing a wealth of experience with them,” Ms Schuh said.