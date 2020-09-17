Gympie Greens candidate launches election campaign

THE Queensland Greens launch their campaign for the upcoming State election today, with Gympie candidate Lauren Granger-Brown joining other candidates at the Sunshine Coast event.

The party polled more than 22 per cent of the vote in this year’s local government elections on the Sunshine Coast.

Gympie candidate, English language teacher Lauren Granger-Brown moved to the Gympie region nine years ago and will campaign on a platform including jobs, agricultural sustainability, public transport, education access and skills training.

Senator Larissa Waters will headline today’s launch with a message for the Gympie region to put an end to the influence of corporate donations in politics.

“For too long the major parties have taken the Sunshine Coast for granted, without investing in the essential services like schools, hospitals, and public transport, that locals deserve,” Senator Waters said.

“The Greens will never take one cent of corporate money, so we will always put the interests of the community first.”

The Greens will field a record number of women on the Sunshine Coast, including Raelene Ellis (Caloundra), Sue Etheridge (Nicklin), Anna Sri (Kawana), Rhonda Prescott (Noosa), and Lauren Granger-Brown (Gympie).

Andrew McLean will also be running in Glass House, while candidates for Ninderry, Buderim and Maroochydore are set to be announced soon.

Greens candidate for Caloundra, Raelene Ellis, who ran in Division 1 at the Sunshine Coast council election, says the Sunshine Coast needs more investment in essential services.

“We will create genuinely free health and education with nearly 200 more doctors and nurses and 16 GP community health centres on the Sunshine Coast,” Ms Ellis said.

“We will invest in education with more teachers, smaller class sizes and no more fees.”

Greens candidate for Ninderry, Sue Etheridge, who contested Division 10 at the council election, says the Greens’ plans will create more jobs to address the Coast’s rising unemployment rate.

“The Greens will create more than two thousand jobs for the Coast by investing in public housing, infrastructure, publicly-owned renewable energy, and revitalising local manufacturing.”