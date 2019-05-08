Gympie grandma says Belgravia rules ruin pool experience

OPINION: "Rules, rules and more rules” are spoiling the experience for locals who want to use the Gympie aquatic centre.

I HAVE loved the new Gympie pool and thought it was the best money I have seen council spend in the 25 years we have lived here. It has given the whole family a new love for the water. However, there is an issue that I think needs addressing.

Rules, rules and more rules.

I have nothing against rules and taught school for over 30 years, including swimming lessons, so I understand the necessity of rules and why we have them. But sometimes rules are only about litigation and then they become a problem.

I have signed my grandchild (aged 4) for swimming lessons and take my daughter-in-law along with my three-year-old grandchild for a swim and play.

We always supervise both children very well.

I was having them jump into my arms, as I had learned to do at lessons with my own daughter all those years ago and was approached by the lifeguard. I was told there is no jumping into the pool. I explained what I was doing and why and was still told no jumping. You are only allowed to sit and slide in.

When we were outside the kids got in trouble for playing in the pool at the bottom of the slide.

I would never let them do this if there were other people coming down.

I am not sure why the complex did not include a toddler pool but the bottom of the slide or the ramps to the big pools are the only places for toddlers to play in pools of water.

My grandkids also got in trouble for climbing up the slide for sliding down head first, for sliding down backwards.

All of these on different occasions.

Again, let me say that I was supervising. It was kids having a good time.

We were told that they must walk up the steps, sit on their bottom and slide down. We had to do a lot of time out to get the message through to the 2 and 4-year-old. It just seems like every time we went, we were targeted, and it certainly takes a lot of the joy out of the day.

This time I was standing on the side of the pool supervising the 4-year-old and watching the 3-year-old on the ramp.

I was ready if either needed me.

They both had floaties on and I knew the life ring was close as well. The lifeguard approached and said that as both children are under 5, I must be in the water with them and that they are both to be only an arm length away from me.

God help the mother who has two or more children under five. The manager, offered that I might bring another adult to help supervise if I found it difficult to keep them both at arm's reach.

The manager did advise me that their rules are from the guidelines provided by the Royal Lifesaving Society. I think guidelines are good. They are not rules but things that can be looked at and managed.

I would like to ask the council to consider looking into some of these issues as it is your pool and therefore my pool.

Maybe another company could be considered when Belgravia's contract runs out.

Hopefully soon.

Anne Manson,

Gympie