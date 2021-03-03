Gympie grandma continues crime streak with 14 weed plants

Grandmother Tracey Jones who has drug offences dating back to 2012, has been caught again with 14 plants and a bong. Picture: File

Grandmother Tracey Jones who has drug offences dating back to 2012, has been caught again with 14 plants and a bong. Picture: File

A Gympie region grandmother has been caught once again for producing marijuana at her East Deep Creek home.

Representing herself, Tracey Lee Jones pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court to growing a total of 14 plants, having an extra 11 grams of dried marijuana and also owning a bong.

Police prosecutor Michael Phillips said police searched her home on February 1 and found the plants, which ranged from 10cm to 100cm high.

“She said she was growing cannabis for personal use and for medicinal purposes due to suffering two bowel diseases,” Sergeant Phillips said.

Jones said she used the drug to ease her pain and nausea.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan told the court that Jones had drug related offences dating back to 2012.

“I see in your history that you've got previous for producing cannabis, possessing cannabis and having utensils,” Mr Callaghan said.

“The fine in 2018 didn’t deter you from doing it again.

“Are you going to keep smoking, are you?”

Jones said she had been “too busy” to get a medicinal marijuana prescription from the doctor as she looked after her grandchildren and her schizophrenic son.

Jones received a fine of $500 and convictions were recorded.