Gympie grads say goodbye to school and head for Schoolies

TWELVE years of late nights, early mornings and last-minute revising for exams has finally paid off for the region's 2018 graduates as they say goodbye to high school forever.

Today, the Year 12 students of the Gympie region, along with about 51,000 others across the state, celebrated their huge accomplishments and are now off to start a new chapter of their lives.

Queensland Independent Schools Parents Network executive officer Sue Kloeden said it was an important time to cherish the memories made.

"This can be an emotional time for mums, dads and carers who've been at the sides of these young people, encouraging and supporting them through all the highs and lows of growing up and going to school,” she said.

St Pats 2018 year 12 Grad class Troy Jegers

The students of St Patrick's College reflected on their time at school with a final mass yesterday morning, before embarking on new beginnings.

College principal Karen Harrison said she was proud of what this year's graduates had offered their community.

"Our Year 12 graduates have contributed to our college community in many ways during the past five years,” she said.

"I wish them well on the next stage of their life journey and encourage them to be forever grateful, keep connections with loved ones and to always 'let their light shine'.”

2018 school dux Leo Cartwright said even though he enjoyed his schooling, he was happy it had now come to an end.

"I'm very happy,” he said.

"I'm keen to go. I can't wait to move on from this part of my life.”

Leo is now going to enjoy a break from studying before he jumps right in to a Bachelor of Physiotherapy, just like many other school leavers who are expected to continue their studies at higher levels of education, such as university or TAFE.

But not before they celebrate first, with 21,000 graduates expected to flood the Gold Coast today for a week of 'schoolies' celebrations.

Students will now eagerly await their final results, including OP scores, which will be released mid-December.