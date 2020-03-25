Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
New Zealanders Prepare For Lockdown As Prime Minister Declares State Of National Emergency Over Coronavirus Pandemic
New Zealanders Prepare For Lockdown As Prime Minister Declares State Of National Emergency Over Coronavirus Pandemic
News

Gympie GPs worried about coronavirus ’tsunami’

Shelley Strachan
25th Mar 2020 12:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GYMPIE doctors are worried.

CLICK HERE: Get the latest coronavirus updates here

They are joining forces this week to collectively and loudly drive home the message that this region faces a coronavirus “tsunami” if it doesn’t start to strictly observe social distancing and self isolation guidelines.

COVID-19: Disturbing scene at Gympie’s busiest shopping centre

Queensland Health, meanwhile, continues to reject repeated requests for any Gympie coronavirus numbers.

CLICK HERE: Where Queensland’s 400 coronavirus cases have been detected

Gympie cases are jumbled in with Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health District numbers because this region falls under the umbrella of the SCHHD.

Gympie heart patients desperate plea

Whether we have one or two or more cases is still anyone’s guess. Multiple attempts to get any information about the Gympie council area specifically have been rejected.

Meanwhile shoppers at Gympie Central were left rattled on Tuesday when a returned overseas traveler brazenly tried to go through the Woolies checkout with a loaded trolley while admitting he should have been in self isolation.

Gympie Times ad rep Andrew and Deborah Guiver are two Aussies stranded in the UK, and are desperate to get home.
Gympie Times ad rep Andrew and Deborah Guiver are two Aussies stranded in the UK, and are desperate to get home.

It was no big deal to him. This is the attitude that has to change.

Queensland recorded 78 new cases of coronavirus yesterday. Of Queensland’s total of 396 cases, 46 are in our health district. How many are in the Gympie region? We don’t know and Queensland Health won’t say. Can’t Queensland Health see that if people know how many cases there are in their local community, they might take the situation more seriously and stay home?

The Sunshine Coast Health District is a coronavirus hot spot, along with Brisbane and the Gold Coast. Gympie is part of the that district but is a large centre in its own right, and is entitled to know the real situation.

Gympie Woolworths supermarket at Gympie Centro Shopping Centre where dramatic scenes took place on Tuesday involving a man who should have been in self isolation.
Gympie Woolworths supermarket at Gympie Centro Shopping Centre where dramatic scenes took place on Tuesday involving a man who should have been in self isolation.
editorial opinion gympie coronavirus
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        If regions’ bad internet isn’t fixed it’ll cost lives

        premium_icon If regions’ bad internet isn’t fixed it’ll cost lives

        News Your mental wellbeing in pandemic shouldn’t come down to whether you can get reception

        Gympie has 30 new JOBS in a business NOT closing down

        premium_icon Gympie has 30 new JOBS in a business NOT closing down

        Careers Hope emerges as Nolan Meats reports it has 30 jobs on offer

        Confirmed: 24 test positive for virus after birthday party

        premium_icon Confirmed: 24 test positive for virus after birthday party

        Health Health authorities tracking down guests of swank Noosa party

        Where Qld’s coronavirus cases have been detected

        premium_icon Where Qld’s coronavirus cases have been detected

        Health Qld COVID-19 hot spots – Where are they?