Gympie GPs worried about coronavirus ’tsunami’

GYMPIE doctors are worried.

They are joining forces this week to collectively and loudly drive home the message that this region faces a coronavirus “tsunami” if it doesn’t start to strictly observe social distancing and self isolation guidelines.

Queensland Health, meanwhile, continues to reject repeated requests for any Gympie coronavirus numbers.

Gympie cases are jumbled in with Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health District numbers because this region falls under the umbrella of the SCHHD.

Whether we have one or two or more cases is still anyone’s guess. Multiple attempts to get any information about the Gympie council area specifically have been rejected.

Meanwhile shoppers at Gympie Central were left rattled on Tuesday when a returned overseas traveler brazenly tried to go through the Woolies checkout with a loaded trolley while admitting he should have been in self isolation.

Gympie Times ad rep Andrew and Deborah Guiver are two Aussies stranded in the UK, and are desperate to get home.

It was no big deal to him. This is the attitude that has to change.

Queensland recorded 78 new cases of coronavirus yesterday. Of Queensland’s total of 396 cases, 46 are in our health district. How many are in the Gympie region? We don’t know and Queensland Health won’t say. Can’t Queensland Health see that if people know how many cases there are in their local community, they might take the situation more seriously and stay home?

The Sunshine Coast Health District is a coronavirus hot spot, along with Brisbane and the Gold Coast. Gympie is part of the that district but is a large centre in its own right, and is entitled to know the real situation.