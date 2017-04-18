Gympie golfing wiz-kid defends national crown

IN FORM: Tin Can Bay golfer Chase Rendell has defended his National Age Division Championship. He will now represent Australia in Sydney.

GOLF: At Six-years-of-age, Tin Can Bay golfer Chase Rendell has achieved more in the sport than many of his contemporaries.

The young golfing dynamo did what few have done before him, defending his Australian Junior Age Division Championship at the Capricorn Resort Golf Club in Yepoon last week.

Carding rounds of 35, 35 and 34 respectively, Rendell went into the final round with a single shot lead but managed to extend that to five shots after a blistering start.

"Talk about nerves,” Chase's father Greg told The Gympie Times after his sons win.

"I didn't sleep at all before the final round but Chase slept fine.

"He was confident all the way through.

"He knew what he was doing and he backed himself,” he said. The tournament, which sees Australia's best up and coming golfers square-off, acts a qualifier for the World Age Championships held in Las Vegas.

While Rendell made the international journey last year, he will forgo the trip in 2017 and instead concentrate on wearing the green and gold in Sydney in a fortnight.