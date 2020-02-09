Gympie golfing prodigy gets inspired by former world no.1

Gympie golfer Chase Rendell practices he putting at Gunabul Homestead - Accommodation and Golf Course. Photo: Bec Singh

GOLF: Gympie golfing prodigy, nine-year-old Chase Rendell has achieved another milestone within his golfing career.

The pint-sized golfer will be playing in men’s competitions and has a men’s handicap of 15 and dreams of beating his Dad Greg’s handicap of 10.

Rendell played three games, 18 holes each, at Tin Can Bay Country Club over the last few weeks and the handicap was based off the scores of those games.

“It is awesome that I will be able to play with Dad and his friends out at Tin Can,” he said.

“I have been wanting to move into the men’s competition for a while just so I can play and also win with my Dad at Tin Can and also to be able to play in more tournaments.

“I was pretty happy when I was told it was 15, Dad’s is only 10 so hopefully I can catch up to him.”

Rendell will no longer be able to play nine holes unless stipulated by the tournament and will walk 18 holes.

“It is pretty tiring the first time I played (18 holes),” he said.

“I did have to make changes to my game. I have to try and keep concentrating so I am hitting the ball on the 18th as I would on the first.

“It is very long, it is about four and half hours and it is just hard to keep concentrating on one thing. All I can do is keep practising and just keep talking to Dad so I do not wonder off.”

Rendell is preparing for the Australian Age Division Championships at the RACV Royal Pines Resort Golf Club on the Gold Coast in April and the trans-Tasman Cup in New Zealand next month.

As Randell continues his training he will take inspiration from his hero Adam Scott (professional golfer and former world number 1) who he caddied for at the Australian PGA Championships in December last year.

“I played in the junior tournament and I was selected out of a hat to caddie for Johnathan Thurston (former professional rugby league legend), Adam and (professional golfer) Hannah Green,” he said.

“It was so awesome and exciting. Adam is my favourite and when I told him my handicap he said “Keep it up little one and you will be beating me”.

“After what he said to me I want to keeping playing. I watched him the whole time I was with him and saw what he was doing on each hole and I have been trying to incorporate that into my game.”