Gympie golfers swap polos for pink, scoring $10k for charity

The Gympie Golf Club course was awash with pink on Sunday with 120 golfers swapping polos for tutus and raising over $10,000 for two charities.

The day was a huge success with golfers arriving in pink and decorating their buggies in support of Little Haven Palliative Care and the McGrath Foundation.

Both of these charities provide support to members of the Gympie community who are suffering from serious illnesses like cancer.

The first Annual Pink Golf Day at the Gympie Golf Club.

Gympie Golf Club spokeswoman Nicole Edwards said the efforts of the golfers and local businesses sponsors raised a total of $10,500 that will be split evenly between the two charities.

“All the attendees on the day were willing to open their wallets to help,” Ms Edwards said.

“There were even donations from people who wanted to support the day but were unable to attend.

“The support was amazing and highlighted how many people have been or had family members who have benefited from the services these organisations provide.”

Ms Edwards said the organisers were “impressed” with just how many people showed up and it created a great social atmosphere.

“Everyone was in great spirits from the start when they arrived,” she said.